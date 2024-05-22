Creative Movement Practices New Production of TREASURE ISLAND Brings Adventure to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The classic tale of Treasure Island comes to life on stage in a new production from Creative Movement Practices. This take on the beloved story promises high-seas hijinks, daring escapades, and timeless themes of treasure, betrayal, and redemption.

Set sail with young Jem Hawkins as he embarks on a dangerous journey to find the legendary buried treasure of the notorious pirate Captain Flint. Joining him are a cast of colorful characters, including the one-legged Long John Silver, the treacherous sailor who may hold the key to the treasure's location. As the voyage progresses, alliances are tested, loyalties are questioned, and the true nature of friendship is put to the ultimate test.

Adaptation, Movement and Direction by Sarah Sneesby, this production of Treasure Island promises to be a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle, complete with swashbuckling sword fights by Katrina Ellsworth and larger-than-life characters that will transport audiences to a world of adventure and intrigue.

The talented cast includes new and returning CMP Actors with Paula Rabell Romo making her CMP debut playing Jem Hawkins and Ty K Fisher (previously seen in as King Duncan in Macbeth and the Troubadour in Gideon and the Blundersnorp) returning taking up the mantel of Long John Silver. Supporting Cast includes Liz Larson, Patrick Barton, Mark Gonzalez, Matt Elliot, Magdalen Vaughn, Algy Alfred, Jessy Martin, Ruairi Banks, Catherine deBlieux, Grace Ojionuka, Daniel Devous, Nataly Gonzalex, Justin Morgan Brown, and Dominique Delagarza with production swings Joseph Pinkston and Kassidy Fajardo.

Creative Team includes: Sarah Sneesby (Director – Including Movement and Choreography), Cody House (Composer), S&D Custom Props and Costumes (Custom Prop Design), Edgar Guajardo (Set Design), Andrew Roblyer (Sound, Projection & Light Design), Jade Chang (Stage Management & Costume Design), Joseph Pinkston (Production Assistant), Aili Maeve (Dramaturg), Alain Cornado (Assistant Stage Manager).

"As a member of the ‘Muppet Treasure Island' generation, I am thrilled to bring this timeless classic to the stage and introduce a new generation of theatergoers to the thrilling tale of Treasure Island," said Sarah Sneesby. "With its timeless themes of friendship, loyalty, and the search for hidden treasure, this story continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, and we can't wait to bring it to life in a way that will truly captivate and inspire."

Tickets

Treasure Island opens August 9th, 2024, at the MATCH, with performances running through August 25th, 2024. Tickets are available now at https://matchouston.org/events/2024/treasure-island or by calling the Box Office: 713-521-4533.

