Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play END OF THE WORLD by Michael Weems

Cone Man Running Productions will present the world premiere of "End of the World," a captivating play by renowned local Houston playwright Michael Weems. Directed by the talented Ruth S McCleskey, this groundbreaking production promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of family, self, and survival.

In "End of the World," audiences will follow the journey of Devon, a woman pushed to her limits as a mother, wife, and disgruntled employee. As her life unravels in the midst of everyday chaos, a literal storm of the century descends upon her world, challenging her sanity, sense of family, and the very essence of survival. The play weaves a gripping narrative that explores the human condition against the backdrop of an impending cataclysm.

Cast

Adina Opalek, Brian Kondrach, Andrea Torres, Katherine Rinaldi, Alison Coriell, Aaron Garrett, Cindy Lou Parker and Autumn Clack.

Musical score by Sandra Peck Ramsey

Light Design by Aaron Garrett

Set Design by Ruth McCleskey & Katherine Rinaldi

Costume Design by Katherine Rinaldi

Stage Managed by Rachna Khare

Learn More

Performances

Friday, February 9 at 8pm

Saturday, February 10 at 8pm

Monday, February 12 at 8pm

Friday, February 16 at 8pm

Saturday, February 17 at 8pm

Sunday, February 18 at 4pm

Thursday, February 22 at 8pm

Friday, February 23 at 8pm

Saturday, February 24 at 8pm

All performances will take place at Cone Man Running's Studio, located at 1824 Spring Street, Suite 233, Houston, Texas 77007.

Tickets for this world premiere are priced at $20, with special rates of $15 for students, teachers, seniors, industry, veterans and groups of 7 or more.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the world premiere of "End of the World" and experience an unforgettable evening of drama, emotion, and survival.

For ticket reservations and more information, visit www.conemanrunning.com/end or contact the box office at (281)972-5897 or info@conemanrunning.com.