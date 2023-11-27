Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play SURVIVING THE NIGHT

A thrilling exploration of horror unfolds in "Surviving the Night" by Cone Man Running Productions.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Cone Man Running Productions will present the world premiere of "Surviving the Night," an enthralling venture into uncharted territory for the theater-Horror. Penned by the dynamic Houston duo of Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz, this gripping play promises to deliver chills and thrills as it unravels the unsettling tale of Ben, an aspiring filmmaker, meeting his girlfriend Sydney's parents just before Christmas.

The suspenseful narrative kicks off as Ben's nerves are put to the test, but little does he know that the real horror is yet to unfold. With his sister Michelle, her girlfriend Joy, and neighbor Charlie providing moral support, the stage is set for a night of spine-tingling events that mirror Ben's favorite films.

Meet the Cast:

Ben... Terrance Simon

Michelle... Joy Culbreath

Joy... Adina Opalek

Charlie... Christopher Krause

Sydney... Scout Sustala

Mr. White... Timothy Eggert

Mrs. White... Kelly Swinehart Wehrer

Johnny/Sweeper... Sam Martinez

Under the skillful direction of Debra Schultz, assisted by Matt Elliott, the production boasts a stellar team handling set and sound design, lighting, and prop management.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, November 30, 2023, 7:30 PM (Preview)

Friday, December 1, 2023, 8:00 PM (Opening)

Saturday, December 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

Monday, December 4, 2023, 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 7, 2023, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 10, 2023, 7:30 PM

Thursday, December 14, 2023, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 15, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 16, 2023, 8:00 PM (Closing)

Venue:

Cone Man Running's Studio 1824 Spring Street, Suite 233 (2nd Floor) Houston, Texas 77007

Ticket Information:

$20 General Admission

$15 for students, teachers, seniors, and groups of 7 or more

More information and tickets can be found at Click Here

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the world premiere of "Surviving the Night," a groundbreaking addition to Cone Man Running Productions' diverse repertoire. Brace yourselves for a night of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists that will leave you on the edge of your seat.


