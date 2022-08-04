Cone Man Running Productions presents Twelve Angry Jurors by Reginald Rose, Adapted by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Christine Weems.

A 19 year old man is on trial for the stabbing of his father. It looks like an open and shut case - until one of the jurors begins opening the others' eyes to the facts. As each juror reveals his or her own character as the testimony of the various witnesses are re-examined, tempers get short, arguments grow heated and the jurors get personal.

This emotionally charged look inside the usually secretive jury deliberations is presented here performed entirely by members of the Houston legal community - including John Raley. Mr. Raley is known throughout the legal community for his work overturning the murder convictions of Michael Morton and Hannah Overton. More recently in Harris County, Mr. Raley was appointed special prosecutor by the District Attorney to independently review the overturned murder conviction of Alfred Dewayne Brown and found him actually innocent of any crime.

Cast: Joe Alexander, Kenneth Royce Barrett, Natalia Cornelio, Aditi Deal, Mark Gonzalez, Noe Gonzalez, Jim Lawrence, Patrice McKinney, Mathew Mendoza, John Raley, Barbara Stalder, Hilary Unger and Sepi Zimmer.

Buy tickets online at www.conemanrunning.com/twelveangryjurors. Make a reservation by emailing info@conemanrunning.com.