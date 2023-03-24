Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29

Young audiences will be delighted and frightened by this high energy romp! This production is appropriate for all ages.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Company OnStage presents "Cinderella Goes Disco" written by Schubert Fendrich, directed by Patrick Thornton, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.

This wildly entertaining adaptation of the classic story is an audience participation experience which combines three traditional fairy tales in a most unusual fashion.

The Prince has invited all of the kingdom's young ladies to a disco ball at the palace, but poor Cinderella is convinced she cannot go because she has nothing to wear. The Fairy Godmother of course saves the day telling Cinderella the stories of "Sleeping Beauty" and "Beauty and the Beast," boosting her confidence. Her appearance at the ball is the stuff of fairy tales.

Performances are Saturdays April 8th - 29th, 2023 at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on April 16th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.




Review: THE BOOK OF MARY inspires the Diva Within at DIRT DOGS THEATRE Photo
Review: THE BOOK OF MARY inspires the 'Diva Within' at DIRT DOGS THEATRE
There is a short, tight list of Houston actors who could do a show about their life and have it mean anything more than a vanity project, but she is at the top of that register. There is something about Mary Hooper that Houston loves, and if you are lucky enough to catch this one woman show called THE BOOK OF MARY you will learn why.
Main Street Theater Works With Local Buddhist Monastery To Prepare For Upcoming Production Photo
Main Street Theater Works With Local Buddhist Monastery To Prepare For Upcoming Production
In preparation for its upcoming regional premiere of The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies by Sarah Ruhl, Main Street Theater (MST) has been meeting with Gala Tulku Rinpoche of the Drepung Loseling Institute of Texas: Tibetan Buddhist Temple and Meditation Center in Houston.
Theatre Arlington Presents NOISES OFF! Photo
Theatre Arlington Presents NOISES OFF!
Theatre Arlington is shifting gears from “the mother of all musicals” to what some consider one of the funniest comedies ever written for the stage, Noises Off by Michael Frayn. This out-of-control play within a play opens Friday, March 31st, and is the second production in the theater’s 50th anniversary season.
VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside the Music of COWBOY BOB at Alley Theatre
The Alley Theatre is presenting Cowboy Bob! The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs through 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

March 24, 2023

March 24, 2023

March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023

March 18, 2023

