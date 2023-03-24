Company OnStage Presents CINDERELLA GOES DISCO, April 8- 29

Company OnStage presents "Cinderella Goes Disco" written by Schubert Fendrich, directed by Patrick Thornton, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.

This wildly entertaining adaptation of the classic story is an audience participation experience which combines three traditional fairy tales in a most unusual fashion.

The Prince has invited all of the kingdom's young ladies to a disco ball at the palace, but poor Cinderella is convinced she cannot go because she has nothing to wear. The Fairy Godmother of course saves the day telling Cinderella the stories of "Sleeping Beauty" and "Beauty and the Beast," boosting her confidence. Her appearance at the ball is the stuff of fairy tales.

Young audiences will be delighted and frightened by this high energy romp! This production is appropriate for all ages.

Performances are Saturdays April 8th - 29th, 2023 at 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on April 16th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.