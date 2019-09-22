Company OnStage Now Presents THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

Company OnStage presents The Haunting of Hill House, story by Shirley Jackson, adapted by F. Andrew Leslie, directed by Laura Bellomy, and produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

Fridays and Saturdays October 4th - October 26th 2019, 8:00 pm Sunday October 20th 2019, 2:00 pm

The Haunting of Hill House takes place in an old abandoned manor that's legendary for its storied history of abuse, suicide, and violent deaths. Dr. John Montague, an investigator of the supernatural, hopes to find scientific evidence of the existence of the supernatural. He rents Hill House for a summer and invites as his guests several people whom he has chosen because of their experiences with paranormal events. Of these, only Eleanor Vance, a shy young woman who resents having lived as a recluse caring for her demanding disabled mother, and Theodora, a flamboyant, bohemian artist, accept. Luke Sanderson, the young heir to Hill House, is host to the others. The four overnight visitors begin to form friendships as Dr. Montague explains the building's history, which encompasses suicide and other violent deaths. All four of the inhabitants begin to experience strange events while in the mansion. Will they fall prey to dark family histories, latent desires, suspense, fear, and the supernatural? Join us as we present the stage version of what is considered to be the best literary ghost story of the 20th century.

This production is intended for adult audiences. Parental discretion is strongly encouraged.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays October 4 - October 26, 2019 at 8:00 pm, and a Sunday matinee performance on October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $18.00 and are available through our box office at www.companyonstage.org. Reservations are strongly recommended.





