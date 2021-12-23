Classical Theatre Company Presents R.U.R.

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company is the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

The second of the trio of local professional premieres for CTC's 13th season, will be R.U.R. by Karel Čapek. Subtitled Rossum's Universal Robots, this Czech play, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on January 25, 2022, explores the very nature of life as the characters in the play have created robots - indeed, the play is credited with inventing the word "robot" - to perform their labor for them. The story follows the human characters and their relationship with their fabricated servants as it changes over the course of several decades.

"Čapek's play is way ahead of its time," says Johnston. "You can see exactly how Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov, Rod Serling, and others of their ilk were influenced by this play."

Directed by CTC Company Artist Jon Harvey, who last directed at CTC with the chilling Strindberg horror play, The Ghost Sonata. His other work at CTC includes sound design for numerous productions, most recently performing and designing sound for Peer Gynt.

Classical Theatre Company will be following stringent COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its audience members. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for all patrons before admittance to the theatre is permitted, and masking will be enforced throughout the performance.

For more information on this production or the Classical Theatre Company, or to arrange interviews with director Jon Harvey or actors participating in R.U.R., please email Executive Artistic Director John Johnston at johnj@classicaltheatre.org