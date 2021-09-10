Classical Theatre Company Presents NEVERMORE: TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 2021-2022 Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

CTC will be celebrating the opening of its thirteenth season - and return to live performances - with a brand-new adaptation of selected stories by the master of Gothic Horror: Edgar Allan Poe. Nevermore: Tales of Edgar Allan Poe will comprise four of Poe's short stories: The Tell-Tale Heart, William Wilson, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Raven.

"We were excited to come back to live performances in October, and that month provides us with a certain 'spooky' opportunity," says director and co-adaptor John Johnston. "We produced an evening of readings of Poe tales a few years back and it was well received. The chance to bring a full production of these horror short stories will be a real treat for our audiences this Halloween season."

Co-adaptor Chris Iannacone had this to say about the selection of material: "We wanted to structure it like a set list at a concert. Starting with something recognizable, then a little bit deeper cut. Follow that up with a strong closer, and then the encore, which was obviously going to be The Raven."

Nevermore: Tales of Edgar Allan Poe will be directed by CTC Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston, who most recently co-directed last year's award-winning production of Peer Gynt, and last appeared on CTC's stage when he reprised the role of Sherlock Holmes in The Return of Sherlock Holmes.

Classical Theatre Company will be following stringent COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its audience members. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for patrons twelve years and older before admittance to the theatre is permitted, and masking will be enforced throughout the 90-minute performance.

