Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 16th Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

The Classical Theatre Company will start out the 2023-24 season with the powerful Greek tragedy by the master playwright, Euripides. CTC has not produced a Greek tragedy since its inaugural 2008-2009 season with Antigone. The powerful story, drawn from Greek myth, highlights the relationship between Medea and her hero husband of Argonaut fame, Jason. Medea, a sorceress and princess of a foreign land, was married to Jason when he – with Medea's aid – successfully completed three tasks laid out for him by Medea's father, the King of Colchis. As ever, the goddess Hera interfered and bewitched Medea into falling in love with Jason so that she might help him in his tasks. Upon completion, they were married and Jason brought Medea back to Greece with him.

They had two children together, but in time, Jason grew tired of Medea and turned his eyes on a new princess, and as such, Medea's position in Greece grows tenuous since she hails from a foreign land. Medea plots to get her revenge on Jason and his new bride in a tale that will have audiences' heads spinning.

“This play has very strong feminist themes running throughout it. Not just the male – female dynamic, and husband – wife dynamic, but the societal status of women when they are abandoned by men and the role of mothers and motherhood,” says director John Johnston. “The fact of the matter is that Medea represents 'The Other.' She is someone who isn't from Greece and she's utterly reliant on Jason for her standing in Greece. When he abandons her, she loses not only her husband, but her adoptive home. I'm very excited to dive into this rich and historic text that echoes all the way to the current day, with women's rights being debated on the floors of state houses across the country.”

Directed by CTC Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston, who most recently directed and translated last year's critically successful The Marriage of Figaro, and appeared on CTC's stage when he portrayed Joseph Surface in The School for Scandal.

