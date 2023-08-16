Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season

The Classical Theatre Company will start out the 2023-24 season with the powerful Greek tragedy  by the master playwright, Euripides.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre Photo 3 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season

Classical Theatre Company Presents MEDEA As Part of Its 2023-2024 Mainstage Season

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre  Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 16th Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely  produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years  old. 

The Classical Theatre Company will start out the 2023-24 season with the powerful Greek tragedy  by the master playwright, Euripides. CTC has not produced a Greek tragedy since its inaugural  2008-2009 season with Antigone. The powerful story, drawn from Greek myth, highlights the  relationship between Medea and her hero husband of Argonaut fame, Jason. Medea, a sorceress and princess of a foreign land, was married to Jason when he – with Medea's aid – successfully  completed three tasks laid out for him by Medea's father, the King of Colchis. As ever, the goddess  Hera interfered and bewitched Medea into falling in love with Jason so that she might help him in  his tasks. Upon completion, they were married and Jason brought Medea back to Greece with him. 

They had two children together, but in time, Jason grew tired of Medea and turned his eyes on a new  princess, and as such, Medea's position in Greece grows tenuous since she hails from a foreign land.  Medea plots to get her revenge on Jason and his new bride in a tale that will have audiences' heads spinning. 

“This play has very strong feminist themes running throughout it. Not just the male – female dynamic, and husband – wife dynamic, but the societal status of women when they are abandoned  by men and the role of mothers and motherhood,” says director John Johnston. “The fact of the  matter is that Medea represents 'The Other.' She is someone who isn't from Greece and she's utterly  reliant on Jason for her standing in Greece. When he abandons her, she loses not only her husband, but her adoptive home. I'm very excited to dive into this rich and historic text that echoes all the  way to the current day, with women's rights being debated on the floors of state houses across the  country.” 

Directed by CTC Executive Artistic Director, John Johnston, who most recently directed and  translated last year's critically successful The Marriage of Figaro, and appeared on CTC's stage when he  portrayed Joseph Surface in The School for Scandal. 

The Classical Theatre Company is dedicated to boldly re-envisioning classical drama on the stage, in  the community, and in the classroom through engaging and enlightening plays - bringing them new  life and relevance while maintaining the integrity that the works deserve. 




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Announces 2023-2024 5th Season Programming Photo
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Announces 2023-2024 5th Season Programming

Come and celebrate with Houston Contemporary Dance Company as we host our 5th Season Kickoff Gala on September 30th, 2023 from 6:30-9PM at the Institute of Contemporary Dance, honoring donor and advocate for Houston Contemporary Judy Nyquist. Enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner from Award Winning Navy Blue, a special performance by Say Girl Say with Houston Contemporary Dance Company and a meet & greet with the company dancers after the performance.

2
On The Verge Theatre Announces Cast For FAR EAST, Playing August 4 – May 28 Photo
On The Verge Theatre Announces Cast For FAR EAST, Playing August 4 – May 28

On the Verge Theatre has announced the cast for Far East, playing August 4 – May 28, 2023 at the Alta Arts.

3
A.D. Players At The George Theater Expands Their Horizons By Launching Corporate Education Photo
A.D. Players At The George Theater Expands Their Horizons By Launching Corporate Education Program

A.D. Players at the George Theater have curated a selection of workshops tailored specifically for professionals seeking to unlock their creative potential and improve their communication skills.

4
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre Photo
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garden Theatre

Just a reminder, the MATCH complex in Houston has some of the best air conditioning around. And this show is pretty hot and sultry, so it’s a perfect pairing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars Video Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
The Owen Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie & Clyde
MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston) (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
Art Factory (8/24-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You