Cast Set for Alley Theatre's Multilingual World Premiere of THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT

The Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of The World is Not Silent. Directed by Marya Mazor, Don X. Nguyen's semi-autobiographical play explores how language divides and unites us.

“Can a play about astrophotography and Vietnamese sign language be hilariously funny and deeply moving? If Don X. Nguyen is the playwright, it certainly is,” remarked Melrose. When The World is Not Silent was part of our 2022 Alley All New Festival, the audience was dazzled by what a beautiful and funny play it was and I knew we had to do the world premiere. I'm excited and proud to have it in our season.”

Nguyen, known for his cosmic exploration of intimate human connection, shared his insights, “After participating in two Alley All New Festivals, I'm thrilled to return once again to the Alley for the world premiere of The World is Not Silent. This play explores a semi-autobiographical relationship with my father, my home country of Vietnam, and my love of astrophotography. It's the most personal play I've ever written, and I'm a little nervous but mostly excited to share this premiere with the adventurous and ever-enthusiastic Houston audience.”

The Word is Not Silent cast includes Mai Le (High School Play, Clue) as Linh, Long Nguyen (CBS's NCIS-LA, AMC's Lodge 49) as Dau, and Tony Aidan Vo (Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters) as Don. Both Mai Le and Long Nguyen were in the Alley All New reading in 2022.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Costume Designer Sara Ryung Clement, Lighting Designer Jennifer Fok, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Projection Designer Victoria Beauray Sagady, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Edward Khris Fernandez, and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Pilar Gutierrez.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Performances of The World is Not Silent begin Friday, March 22 to Sunday, April 14 in the Neuhaus Theatre. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $51. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).