Cast Set For THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at 4th Wall Theatre Company

The play will perform March 8 – 23, 2024 in STUDIO 101 at Springs Street Studios

By: Jan. 10, 2024

4th Wall Theatre Company will continue its 13th season with the Houston premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s hilarious satire THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, a subversively smart examination of white storytelling and performative wokeness that has quickly become one of the most produced shows in American theatre currently. Directed by 4th Wall Artistic Director Philip Lehl, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will perform March 8 – 23, 2024 in STUDIO 101 at Springs Street Studios in the Sawyer Yards area of Houston’s Arts District.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will feature returning 4th Wall actors Santry Rush (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, The Good Thief), Alley Theatre favorite Brandon Hearnsberger (Gloria), and Faith Fossett (Fairview, The Thin Place) fresh off 4th Wall’s hit holiday show SENSE & SENSIBILITY, along with 4th Wall newcomer Alicia Beard.

Individual tickets are now on sale starting at $30 at Click Here or the Box Office at (832) 767-4991. Get a discount on the last two plays of our season with our 2 Play Flex Package at Click Here.

An elementary school teacher assembles a group of four well-meaning white creatives to write and produce a Thanksgiving play that is both historically accurate and culturally sensitive. However, their attempts to do so are repeatedly foiled by their own ignorance and lack of understanding of Native American culture and history. Hilarious and timely, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY exposes the absurdity of well-intentioned attempts to address cultural sensitivity and diversity.

The creative team includes Kirk Domer (Set Design), Alan Gonzalez (Costume Design), Rosa Cano (Lighting Design), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Design), Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager), Frankie Outlaw (Properties Design), and Summer Shakes alumnus Bob Beathard (Assistant Director). 




