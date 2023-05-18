Cast Revealed For Cast Theatrical Company's THE BUTLER DID IT

Cast Theatrical Company's next theatrical pursuit is Tim Kelly's The Butler Did It, which will be directed by Karen Lasater. The show opens June 2 and runs through June 18.

The comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written, but with a decidedly American flair. Miss Maple, a dowager with a reputation for "clever" weekend parties, invites a group of detective writers to Ravenswood Manor on Turkey Island, where they are to impersonate their fictional characters. She has arranged several amusing incidents which are all fun and games until there is a real murder. She then offers a reward to the "detective" who can bring the killer to justice. The zany assortment of would-be sleuths trip over clues and each other on the way to unmasking the killer.

The cast features Michaella Reisinger as Haversham, Lisa Jones Bevil as Rita, Peggy Butler Schmidt as Miss Maple, Bruce Peterson as Father White, John Herrick as Chandler Marlowe, Jaz Wray as Louie Fan, Prateek Karkal as Rick, Joi Benjamin as Laura, Dan Giles as Peter Flimsey and Ilyasa Singleton Kennard as Charity. The creative team includes Ivannah Bandalan as assistant director who was last seen in 2022's The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie.

"Whether or not we sell out for The Butler Did It, we know we will be putting on another fantastic production that our audiences can enjoy."

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For show tickets and upcoming summer news including children's summer camp "Cast Kids On Stage", visit Click Here. For other updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, follow Cast Theatrical on Facebook @castrosenberg.

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Rosenberg 30 minutes outside of Houston, Cast Theatrical Company is the longest-running theatre in Fort Bend County and has been producing live, high-quality theatre year-round since 1989. Cast Theatrical's vision is to provide high quality theatre for the enjoyment and enrichment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.