Caetano Veloso Makes Houston Debut in March

The performance is on March 24, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Brazilian superstar Caetano Veloso’s Meu Coco in collaboration with the International Music Network. Winner of thirteen Latin Grammys and two Grammy Awards in the “Best World Music Album” category, Caetano Veloso will make his Houston debut March 24, 2024 at the Hobby Center. Expected to be Caetano’s final tour in the United States, tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10AM at Click Here.

Considered one of the best songwriters of the 20th century, being compared to names like Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Bahian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso is one of the most important musicians in Brazilian Popular Music (MPB). Among the most influential and beloved artists to emerge from Brazil, where Veloso’s musical career began in the 1960s famously co-founding the Tropicália movement alongside artists Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, and Tom Zé, permanently altering the course of his country’s popular music. Drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as The Beatles, concrete poetry, the French Dadaists, and Brazilian modernist poets, Veloso continues to be a major artistic and social cultural force for his home country and around the world.

Named after his current album Meu Coco, this unforgettable night will draw from that album, in addition to celebrated hits from throughout Caetano’s career. Meu Coco, is set to be a journey inside the artist’s head, showing how his brain works while creating his songs which the Washington Post calls “unsurprisingly gorgeous, adventurously polyrhythmic.”

“It’s been nine years since I released an album of new songs. At the end of 2019, I felt a strong desire to record new material on my own. It all started with a beat on the guitar that seemed to outline something that (if performed as I dreamed) would sound original to any audience anywhere in the world.” – Caetano Veloso

TICKETING: Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees and are available online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before public on sale.




