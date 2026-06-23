CHALLENGING BROWN World Premiere to Open at MATCH Houston

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The world premiere production of playwright Cris Eli Blak's Challenging Brown will open at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston beginning July 17th. The production is being directed by Alric Davis and produced by Shabach Enterprise.

Challenging Brown, a winner of the 2025 Fade To Black Arts Festival and The Ensemble Theatre's Premier Theatre Readings, is a powerful story of perseverance, education, and the cost of breaking barriers in a divided America. Set in 1967 Texas, the play follows Gordon Brown as he becomes the first Black teacher at an all-white high school, stepping into a world shaped by open hostility, quiet resistance, and the daily pressure of proving he belongs. As Gordon confronts racism from both students and faculty, he must lean on his convictions, his dignity, and the support of those closest to him to navigate a system built to reject his presence.

Cris Eli Blak's name can currently be seen on television screens every week as a staff writer on the Starz hit series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which recently premiered its fifth and final season. He is currently the recipient of the inaugural Pages in Paris residency at Le Studio d'Art in France, 2025-26 Signpost Fellowship, 2024-2027 Core Writer with The Playwrights Center; and is a writer-in-residence at the 2026 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat and the 2026 Orchard Project, and the inaugural LDK Productions Writers' Residency. Previously, Blak has been named the inaugural winner of the Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative, the 2024 Charles M. Getchell New Play Award, and the Atlanta Shakespeare Company's inaugural winner of the Muse of Fire BIPOC Playwriting Festival, and has been an artist-in-residence with Ojai Playwrights Conference, Abingdon Theatre Company, The State University of New York - Oswego, Liberation Theatre Company, La Lengua Teatro en Español/AlterTheater Ensemble, Fosters Theatrical Artists Residency, Paterson Performing Arts Development Council, and Quick Silver Theatre. He was the recipient of the Emerging Playwrights Fellowship with The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Company and an inaugural fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition.

Director Alric Davis, a Houston-based director, actor, playwright, and educator, and the Founding Artistic Director of The Sankofa Collective, stated, "Challenging Brown is exactly the kind of story Cris Eli Black exists to tell, one that excavates the courage buried inside everyday people and reminds us that history is not only made by names in textbooks, but by those willing to risk everything for the possibility of a more just future. At a time when the truth of our history is still being contested, bringing this fictional but inspired by true story to the stage feels both urgent and necessary."

The presentation is the 3rd installment of the Shabach Enterprise Vanguard Series, which spotlights compelling new work and bold contemporary voices, and is part of Shabach Enterprise's ongoing commitment to creating space for African American artists and stories to thrive. Audiences can expect an intimate, engaging theatrical experience. . This also marks the third time Davis and Blak have collaborated. They first premiered Blak's Burden of Proof in 2022 at Houston's Garza Studios, then co-wrote Blood of Adam, which Davis subsequently directed a staged reading of at MATCH in 2024.

Challenging Brown runs at Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston starting July 17th through August 2nd.

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