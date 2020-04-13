CARES Act Assists Alley Theatre With Rehiring Temporarily Laid Off Employees

Last month, The Alley Theatre had to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The effects of the virus on the Alley's financial stability forced the Alley to temporarily layoff 75% of the staff to mitigate additional losses. All temporarily laid off staff members were offered fully paid 100% of their health benefits and full deductible through June 30, 2020.

With the passing of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), the Alley has secured financial assistance that will help the Theatre continue its operations. Most importantly, the Alley is now able to re-hire temporarily laid off employees. The temporarily laid off employees will also receive back pay from March 30, 2020, the date they were temporarily laid off, to present.

"We are thrilled that Congress enacted this employment law to help nonprofits and small businesses, allowing us bring back our employees and make them whole," stated Dean Gladden, Managing Director. "This is a very difficult time in our country and our hearts go out to all those that have lost their jobs at this time. We can't wait for life to return to normal when we'll welcome everyone back to Houston's theatre, The Alley Theatre."

The Alley has created a $6.5 million Lights Up Campaign to address its lost revenue, sunk expenses, and on-going operating costs. The Theatre urges its patrons to consider contributing to the Lights Up Campaign or subscribing to the recently announced 2020-21 season to support the Theatre's incredible work on and off the stage. Patrons can donate at www.alleytheatre.org/donate or subscribe to the new season at www.alleytheatre.org/season.





