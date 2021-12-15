BWW Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Houston Ballet

Production of the Nutcracker

at the Houston Ballet.

Yet another holiday tradition for Houstonians returns to its beloved stage for live and in-person performances. The Houston Ballet's the Nutcracker is a family experience for all and has continued on in its legacy of giving Houston a symphonic treat. The music in the ballet is stellar, beautifully composed by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky was beautifully choreographed by Stanton Welch AM.

The artistic staff of the nutcracker invite you to bring your family back to the theater to share the joy of Clara's magical journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Stanton Welch's The Nutcracker is a grand spectacle of opulence and one of the most splendid versions of this holiday classic ever staged. With hundreds of roles and a myriad of exquisite details that will leave you discovering something new in every performance, Welch's The Nutcracker is a positively joyous treat for ballet lovers of all ages. Rejoice in the return of this time-honored tradition!

Production of the Nutcracker

at the Houston Ballet.

The ensemble of dancers that make up this beautiful production join the Houston Ballet from many parts of the world. Ranging from Brooklyn to Cuba to Japan to Venezuela, this spectrum of talent reflects the audience as well as the diversity found in the city of Houston.

The costume design for this production is outstanding as is the scenic design, led by Tim Goodchild. There were many incredible moments of the production that the lighting designer, Lisa J. Pinkham, designed magnificently. The production design, designed by Wendall K. Harrington, was noteworthy as well.

The Nutcracker runs until December 24.

Production of the Nutcracker

at the Houston Ballet.

How To Get Tickets

The Nutcracker at the Houston Ballet runs through December 24th at the Wortham Theatre in downtown Houston, Tx. Performances are Thursday through Sundays. For more information or to purchase tickets go to houstonballet.org.

Masks are required of all patrons attending a Houston Ballet event or performance.