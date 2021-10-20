BWW Review: 4th Wall Theatre's A DOLL'S HOUSE PT. 2 is Bursting with Feminist Energy

Judith Igwilo as Emmy in A Dolls House Part 2

When Henrik Ibsen's character of Nora left her family in his famous work A Doll's House, western theater was thrust in to the modern era. Now in the 21st century, Nora returns in in Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House Part 2, and the audiences gets answers to the many questions one could have on what happened to Ibsen's feminist protagonist. The audience hears a knock on the door and the doting maid, Anne Marie (Sally Edmundson) opens the door to find the famous Nora standing where she once left.

While Hnath's play reflects what happens to Nora (Kim Tobin-Lehl) as she returns to the place she once called home, we see our protagonist deal with the emotional fallout she seemingly wanted to want to avoid about her departure. Her husband Torvald (Philip Lehl), her daughter Emmy (Judith Igwilo) and her former maid Anne Marie (Sally Edmundson) all have opinions about her return, especially because she returns asking for a favor. While the play grapples with Nora's return it provides a larger commentary on the state of female rights both during her time of the late 1800s and in larger part on the present day's societies opinion of women.

The play is directed with a slow and steady hand by Alanna Dorset. While the pacing can seem slow at times, especially with Hnath's tricky wordplay, Dorset allows their actors to take the necessary steps to achieve a deliberate performance.

Kim Tobin-Lehl's Nora is an interesting one. Her Nora is not only beautiful (in the movie of Meryl Streep's life, Kim should be at the auditions as a remarkable look-alike), but also introspective. The audience can see Tobin-Lehl think through her character choices as she tries to accomplish what Nora has come home for. This Nora is tense, and rightfully so.

Sally Edmundson as Anne Marie provides many of the comedic moments of the piece as the audience realizes that Anne Marie is sick of Nora's return and requests. Edmundson leans into the uneasy comedic energy of the role as she tries to find the gumption to stand up to Nora's request.

Philip Lehl's Torvald is also filled with turbulent energy as Lehl portrays his character with both gusto and anxiety. A highlight of the production is the entrance of Emmy, who is beautifully played by Judith Igwilo. Igwilo's Emmy is the exact opposite of her mother Tobin-Lehl's Nora, and is more endearing in her goal of trying to save not only her estranged mother from disaster but also her own ambitions. Igwilo portrays Emmy with dignified control and fervor, allowing the audience to fall in love with an antagonist of Nora's plot for complete freedom from her family.

On the design side of this doll's house, the lighting design of Christina Gianelli is magnificent and makes for a beautifully lit show. Unfortunately for the press night viewing of the show, several of the lighting elements became a distraction as they turned on and off at odd times during the performance. The set design by Ryan McGettigan is grand but gray. Although, while the beautiful set is large, it does not try and pull focus. The sound and music choices felt odd at times; however, the costume design by Kathryn Currin and Cherie Acosta is breathtaking--especially the beautiful green dress that Nora wears throughout the piece. One can't help but want to look at every detail as Nora runs an emotional marathon on stage.

A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 runs through November 6th at 4th Wall Theatre Company currently in residence at STUDIO 101 on 1824 Spring Street, Houston, TX, 77007. More information can be found at https://4thwalltheatreco.com/shows/2021-A-Dolls-House-Part2.html. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Masks are required to attend and a negative COVID test that is less than two days old or proof of vaccination.