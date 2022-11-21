Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artwork Will Be Painted Live at LSC-CyFair's Holiday Charity Concert

The event is set for December 2.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Kick off the season of giving at Lone Star College-CyFair as the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers perform classical Christmas carols while an art student creates a painting live on stage.

The Dec. 2 "Sounds of Wonder" Choral Charity Concert features the musically-inspired student artist Vicky Suarez painting a piece that will be up for silent auction until midnight to help raise funds for LSC-CyFair's Society for the Arts, which directly supports the visual and performing arts student programs.

"As a professor and musician, I always like to partnership and interact with different artists, dancers, painters and ensembles to expose the great work in arts in general," said Director of Vocal Division and Choral Activities Dr. Paulo Gomes. "Why not have an art student expressing her own ideas and vision about the sounds that touch people's lives and souls during the concert?"

Art Department Chair and Professor of Art History James Campbell said music stimulates human emotion and painting is the manifestation of an honest response to the human condition, so celebrating the union of music and art is only natural.

"Vicky, our student artist, epitomizes through her effervescent spirit and empathetic persona the unique synchronicity between creative visual explosions and the poetic unfettering power of music," he said.

In addition to the choral and art programs showcased at this upcoming concert, LSC-CyFair's Society for the Arts members support other Center for the Arts visual, theatrical, musical and instrumental events, as well as provide student scholarships. Multiple tax-deductible donation levels are available, with member benefits from program recognition and special meet-and-greet or behind-the-scenes events to seat plaques and scholarships awarded in the member's name.

"Our students deserve an audience and our audience deserves to see the hard work, talent and creativity of LSC-CyFair's students, faculty and staff," said Fine Arts Coordinator Joshua Estrada. "We are excited to see who wins Vicky's one-of-a-kind artwork created right before our very eyes at this special concert benefitting our students today and the artists, musicians and vocalists of tomorrow."

For tickets and information on the 7:30 p.m. Friday concert, which will be held in the Center for the Arts Main Stage Theatre, go to LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.

For information on supporting LSC-CyFair's visual and performing arts program and future artists, go to LoneStar.edu/society-for-arts.

Registration is also under way for winter mini-mester classes that start Dec. 19 and spring classes that start Jan. 17, 2023. Go to LoneStar.edu/regCyFair or LoneStar.edu/registration for information.




Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS - THE 90S MUSICAL at The Garden Theatre
Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS - THE 90S MUSICAL at The Garden Theatre
It’s a rock musical featuring all of the naughty behavior of the original film and marries it to the “hits of the day” that were hot when it came out. Innuendos about “booty sex” merge with Backstreet Boys hits in a jukebox musical that revels in the absurdity of the original concept.
Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars
Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars
Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. Returning to TUTS in the role of “Mary Poppins” is Olivia Hernandez.
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
Get a first look at The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.

