Ars Lyrica Houston Presents Soprano Lauren Snouffer In An All-French Concert

Houston's favourite opera singer accompanied by period instrumentalist specialists will immerse concertgoers into the world of French Baroque music.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Ars Lyrica Houston Presents Soprano Lauren Snouffer In An All-French Concert

GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston is thrilled to welcome back world-renowned soprano Lauren Snouffer for an all-French program of Baroque music on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 pm in Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center.

Recognized as one of the most versatile and respected sopranos on the international stage, Snouffer will perform with Ars Lyrica Houston after recent high profile engagements with The Royal Swedish Opera, The Cleveland Orchestra, and Houston Symphony.

Artistic Director Matthew Dirst speaks highly of Snouffer, saying “Lauren is one of the finest sopranos of her generation, and it's always a delight to work with her. Her work this past weekend with the Houston Symphony was gorgeous; I've rarely heard the soprano solo in the Brahms Requiem delivered with such sensitivity and style.”

A local favorite as a Rice University and Houston Grand Opera Studio graduate, Houstonians will delight in the return of Snouffer for Visions & Reveries, where she will perform two lyric cantatas on mythological themes by Elizabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre and Jean-Philippe Rameau, with a stunning soprano voice.

Snouffer will perform alongside a select ensemble of period-instrument specialists, including superb young violinist Manami Mizumoto, on this all-French program. Artistic Director Matthew Dirst describes the concert as being “organized in the manner of a French salon — at the Marquise de Maintenon's, perhaps, or Madame da Pompadour, both of whom treasured chamber music that mixed mythological subjects with dance-inspired numbers. The intimate acoustics of Zilkha Hall offer a comparable sensory experience, with swirls of delicate sounds lingering in the imagination as one movement leads to another.”

Concertgoers of all backgrounds, whether completely new to classical music or instrumentalists themselves, will delight in the immersion into a musical French reverie. Stunning singing by Lauren Snouffer and flowing flourishes on period instruments will leave concertgoers rejuvenated by the elegance and beauty of the Baroque!

Visions & Reveries

 

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM
Where: Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
More information about the concert: arslyricahouston.org/visionsandreveries
In-person tickets ($39-75) and student tickets ($15): my.thehobbycenter.org/6041
Digital tickets ($20 per household): arslyricahouston.org/shop/visionsandreveries




