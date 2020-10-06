Ars Lyrica Houston Continues 'Side by Side' Season with an October 24 Bach Program

Ars Lyrica Houston continues its new Side by Side season with an October 24 virtual performance.

Ars Lyrica Houston continues its new Side by Side season with an October 24 virtual performance of an all-Bach program that includes two sacred cantatas and a major chamber work.

A beloved solo cantata (No. 170) begins the program with lush textures surrounding an ecstatic vision of the next world, while another work for fuller forces (No. 134) offers praise and thanks for this life's many blessings. Between the two, the Trio Sonata from A Musical Offering transports the listener from Bach's Leipzig churches to the palace of Frederick the Great in Potsdam, where chamber works featuring the king on his own instrument (the flute) were heard daily.



"Thesea??exceptional works combine intellectuala??challenges with profoundly comforting messages, while showcasing some amazing talent," says artistic director Matthew Dirst. When faced with reimagining a season in a short span of time, a highly complex process involving logistics like 3-year international timetables for star artists, among other complexities, Dirst focused on the core values of Ars Lyrica at every turn. "Our focus on a specific era allows Ars Lyrica to breath new life to an old repertoire, using instruments and stylistic practices that reveal the beautiful textures and intimate interplay a composer like Bach intended players and singers to engage in. On this particular program, we're delighted to have some rising star singers joining us as well."



Mezzo-soprano Leia Lensing makes her Ars Lyrica debut on this program. "I'm so thankful that companies like this are flexible and imaginative in making the show go on." Lensing will sing alongside tenor Stephen Brennfleck, who also appears on this program for the first time with Ars Lyrica. Both soloists have ties to Texas as well as noteworthy appearances with companies including Houston Grand Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, and New York Lyric Opera Theater, among others. As classical music audience demographics skew towards younger members who take advantage of the new high-tech offerings, Ars Lyrica's spotlight on emerging artists shines ever brighter.



For access to the concert as well as social and education programming that accompanies the mainstage broadcast, please visit https://www.arslyricahouston.org/conflictandconcord



Ticketing information: https://www.arslyricahouston.org/subscriptionsandtickets



Season subscription: $150 all-inclusive

Concert broadcast subscription: $80 or $10/per concert



Conflict & Concorda??a??

Saturday, Octobera??24a??at 7:30 pma??a??



Vergnügtea??Ruh',a??beliebtea??Seelenlust, BWVa??170a??a??

Trio Sonata froma??A Musical Offering, BWV 1079a??a??

Eina??Herz, dasa??seinena??Jesuma??lebenda??weiß,a??BWV 134a??a??



Leia Lensing,a??mezzo-soprano˚a??a??

Stevena??Brennfleck,a??tenor˚a??a??

˚Arsa??Lyrica debuta??a??



Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Intelligent programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Its local subscription series, according to the Houston Chronicle, "sets the agenda" for early music in Houston. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and concert series because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You