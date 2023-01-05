Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ars Lyrica Houston Continues Collaboration With Rienzi, Mfah With Concert Illustrating Chinese Influence On Baroque Art And Music

Ars Lyrica presents a concert of musical chinoiseries from the 17th and 18th centuries at Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts House Museum for European decorative arts.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Ars Lyrica Houston Continues Collaboration With Rienzi, Mfah With Concert Illustrating Chinese Influence On Baroque Art And Music

On Sunday, January 29th at 4 pm and 5:30 pm, Ars Lyrica Houston will present a concert of musical chinoiseries from the 17th and 18th centuries at Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts House Museum for European decorative arts. Harpsichordist and curator Mario Aschauer, soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg, and violinist Manami Mizumoto will perform musical works inspired by Chinese art, a popular Baroque design trend reflected in the stunning collection at Rienzi.

Originally hailing from Austria, harpsichordist Mario Aschauer is recognized around the world for his research, conducting, and prize-winning keyboard performance.

Speaking of his joy collaborating with New York violinist Mizumoto and Dutch soprano Stoppelenburg, Aschauer says, "we all share just an incredible curiosity about music that's not often performed or has not been performed in hundreds of years. We are thrilled to share some really cool examples of chinoiserie-inspired music, including some works that haven't been performed in over 300 years."

All three musicians are experts in historically informed performance, and on January 29th will bring to life a collection of solo and chamber works by Couperin, Purcell, Hasse, and more. For this program, Aschauer will fittingly perform on a harpsichord decorated in ornate chinoiserie style, modeled after a 1688 instrument by Parisian maker Michel Richard.

Ars Lyrica Houston and Rienzi have collaborated since 2010. Recently, Ars Lyrica Artistic Director Matthew Dirst presented two sold-out concerts of Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 on harpsichord. With its stunning Baroque-era decor, Rienzi offers the perfect environment to be immersed in historically informed performance.

Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at Ars Lyrica Houston's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217475®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arslyricahouston.org%2Ffromchina?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The 4 pm concert is sold out, and a limited number of 5:30 pm concert tickets are still available.




Previews: STIRS UP STILL THINGS at ISHIDA Dance Photo
Previews: STIRS UP STILL THINGS at ISHIDA Dance
If the past is any indication, this is one you do not want to miss! The level of skill is amazing, and on par with any professional Houston dance company. And the choreographers brought in to work on the pieces are world renowned.
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January Photo
DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January
The Houston production of the 'smashed' hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will open at The Emerald Theatre on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for a limited run through April 29th.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads F Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Years Eve Photo
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Year's Eve.

More Hot Stories For You


DRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in JanuaryDRUNK SHAKESPEARE to Open in Houston in January
December 29, 2022

The Houston production of the 'smashed' hit comedy, Drunk Shakespeare, will open at The Emerald Theatre on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 for a limited run through April 29th.
Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 24, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Year's Eve.
Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDALClassical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
December 20, 2022

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American  Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to continue its 2022-2023 15th Anniversary Mainstage Season of Laughs with the masterpiece comedy of manners,
THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre CompanyTHE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company
December 20, 2022

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp will make its Houston premiere at 4th Wall Theatre Company on January 20, 2023.  
Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 SeasonRec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season
December 16, 2022

Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director Matt Hune, Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt, Managing Director Stefan Azizi) announced the line-up for Rec Room Arts' 2023 mainstage season of plays at their treasured downtown theater on 100 Jackson Street, with a broad slate of courageous local premieres and re-imagined classics.
share