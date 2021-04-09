Alley Theatre's MAN. KIND. and FOR STEVE WOZNIAK, ON HIS 67TH BIRTHDAY Are Now Available to View

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Alley Theatre is presenting a variety of contemporary plays as a part of the Alley's Spring 2021 Digital Season. Plays now available to view include Man. Kind. by Don X. Nguyen (April 9 - May 9, 2021), and For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday by Jiehae Park (April 9 - May 9, 2021).

The Alley All New initiative is comprised of a variety of public and in-house programs designed to support playwrights and cater to the needs of each new project. Through this initiative, the Alley produces world premieres, commissions new plays, and supports playwrights year-round.



MAN. KIND.

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

By Don X. Nguyen

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

April 9 - May 9, 2021

A cave man on a plateau. He invents fire. A cavewoman arrives. She invented fire yesterday. She wants his help. But he knows bad things happen when people start to band together. This short play reunites playwright Don X. Nguyen and director Brandon Weinbrenner following the reading of The Supreme Leader (Alley All New Festival 2019).

The creative team of Man. Kind. includes Director Brandon Weinbrenner, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Erica Griese, Lighting Design by Kevin Rigdon, Music, Sound Design, and Sound Editing by Bradley Jay Gowers, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Emily Bohannan and Rebecca R. D. Hamlin, Dramaturg Armando William Urdiales Jr., Production Assistant Jordan Kruis, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

Man. Kind. Features Alley Resident Acting Company Members Shawn Hamilton as Credo and Melissa Pritchett as Dalfede.



FOR STEVE WOZNIAK, ON HIS 67TH BIRTHDAY

Short Play - Alley All New Alumni

By Jiehae Park

Directed by Mekeva McNeil

April 9 - May 9, 2021

Meet Steve. And Steve. And Steve. One turns 67 today. One is dead. Two are famous. A play for three women from the singular mind of Jiehae Park, author of The Aves (Alley All New Festival 2020).

The creative team of For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday includes Director Mekeva McNeil, Producer Brandon Weinbrenner, Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Kim Cook, Lighting Design by Kevin Rigdon, Sound Design and Sound Editing by Pierre Dupree, Director of Photography and Editing by Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Directors Rebecca R. D. Hamlin and Emily Bohannan, Dramaturg Armando William Urdiales Jr., Production Assistant Jordan Kruis, and Sound Assistant Fred Schoppe.

For Steve Wozniak, on His 67th Birthday features Rani Jessica Jain (Universal Pictures' Pitch Perfect) as Narrator, Michelle Elaine (Quack) as Steve 1, Patricia Duran (Our Lady of 121st Street) as Steve 2, and Mai Le (Main Street Theater's The Hard Problem) as Steve 3.

Each play is free with registration on the Alley's website at www.alleytheatre.org/plays

Photo credit: Victoria Beauray Sagady.