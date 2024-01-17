Alley Theatre to Present Comedy THE NERD in February and March

Performances of The Nerd begin Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 17 in the Hubbard Theatre.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Ch Photo 4 TUTS Musical Theatre Academy Ensemble Performs At The College Football Playoff National Championship

Alley Theatre to Present Comedy THE NERD in February and March

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of The Nerd. Directed by Alley Theatre's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner, Larry Shue's uproarious play promises laughter, chaos, and an unforgettable night at the theatre. Set in a time before cell phones, the play is a nostalgic trip back to an era where miscommunication and mayhem unfold in the most hilarious ways.

“The Nerd was the first show I ever saw on Broadway,” remarked Melrose. “I remember laughing so hard that I had to hold back my laughter so that I could hear the next line or I'd miss the next joke. It is so funny and I'm happy that it has now become an American comedy classic; certainly one of the best comedies written in my lifetime. Sadly, Larry Shue died way too early and only left us with The Nerd and The Foreigner. I'm grateful for the two we have and love that we can now celebrate him as one of our best comedic writers.”

Brandon Weinbrenner, known for his innovative approach to storytelling and comedic timing, shared his insights on the production, “There's a reason The Nerd has been continually produced at so many theatres, from high school to professional, for over four decades - because it's wildly hilarious. Shue has crafted a comedic gem that all ages can appreciate. Surprise, deception, romance, spit takes, scare tactics, and cottage cheese run rampant in this entirely domestic yet completely chaotic piece of theatre. And I couldn't imagine a better group to take on these classic characters than our Resident Acting Company and local Houston actors. We're going to laugh as much in the rehearsal room as you will in the audience!”

The cast of The Nerd includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Shawn Hamilton as Axel, Chris Hutchison as Rick, Melissa Pritchett as Tansy, David Rainey as Waldgrave, and Christopher Salazar as Willum. 

Rounding out the cast is Chelsea Ryan McCurdy (Amerikin) as Clelia, and Sebastian Ramirez (A Christmas Carol) as Thor.

The creative team of The Nerd includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Aja M Jackson, Sound Designer Jane Shaw, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Krissy Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Amy Ramsdell.

TICKETS: Performances of The Nerd begin Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 17 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to The Nerd are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (Click Here) or by phone (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyNerd

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.

Alley Theatre to Present Comedy THE NERD in February and March




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Cast Theatrical in February Photo
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Cast Theatrical in February

Cast Theatrical will present Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon as the first production of its 2024 season. Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from February 2 – 18, 2024.

2
THE BARRICADE BOYS Joins Beyond Broadway Series at the Hobby Center Photo
THE BARRICADE BOYS Joins Beyond Broadway Series at the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will welcome musical theater phenomenon The Barricade Boys West End Party! to its new Beyond Broadway series with performances June 6-7 at the Hobby Center Zilkha Hall.

3
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE  Comes to Mildreds Umbrella This Week Photo
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE  Comes to Mildred's Umbrella This Week

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company wraps up their season with the “rolling” world premiere of O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE by playwright Jami Brandli, winner of the 2023 Jane Chambers Award.

4
Interview: Felix Molinero of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO at Jones Hall Photo
Interview: Felix Molinero of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO at Jones Hall

On January 23rd Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its 50th anniversary tour to Jones Hall. The comedic ballet troupe will be delivering an evening of their “greatest hits”, and this Houston stop is courtesy of Performing Arts Houston. Broadway World writer Brett Cullum got a chance to sit down with Felix Molinero, a company member, to discuss “The Trocks” and what we can expect from this special long-awaited performance.

More Hot Stories For You

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Cast Theatrical in FebruaryBAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Cast Theatrical in February
THE BARRICADE BOYS Joins Beyond Broadway Series at the Hobby CenterTHE BARRICADE BOYS Joins Beyond Broadway Series at the Hobby Center
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE  Comes to Mildred's Umbrella This WeekO: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE  Comes to Mildred's Umbrella This Week
THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street TheaterTHE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Announced At Main Street Theater

Videos

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Love, Marriage, and Heartbreak :The Slave Narratives in Houston Love, Marriage, and Heartbreak :The Slave Narratives
Vincent Victoria Presents (2/01-2/11)
Annie in Houston Annie
Lutcher Theater (4/04-4/04)
Les Misérables in Houston Les Misérables
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Les Miserables in Houston Les Miserables
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
The Lion King in Houston The Lion King
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/11-8/04)
On Your Feet in Houston On Your Feet
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/11)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
The Dining Room in Houston The Dining Room
Cast Theatrical Company (4/05-4/21)
Come From Away in Houston Come From Away
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You