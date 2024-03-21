Alley Theatre to Host Open Auditions for Houston Actors for Its 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024-25 Seasonal Auditions for Houston actors will be at Alley Theatre. Auditions will be for AEA and non-AEA adult actors, ages 18 and older. Auditions will be by appointment only, and may be scheduled beginning Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues that are not to EXCEED three minutes in length total and bring a current headshot and resume.



REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible for auditions & casting, all non-AEA actors auditioning must be at least 18 years old, must live within a 50-mile radius of downtown Houston, and must be available for weekday and weekend rehearsals.

To obtain an appointment, email contact information (name, phone number, and indicate whether you are a member of AEA) to auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, March 21.

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday April 1, 2024 and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 by appointment only

WHERE: Louisiana Room at Alley Theatre at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center – 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information, email auditions@alleytheatre.org on or after Thursday, March 21, 2024.

CASTING BREAKDOWN:

Agatha Christie’s AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal June 18, 2024. Performances July 19 to August 25, 2024.

Mr. Rogers- Male identifying, 40s to 50s, any ethnicity. House-parlour man at large estate on Soldier Island, off the coast of England. Quick, deft, and a trifle suspicious and shift. Dialect skills are a plus.

ANTHONY MARSTON/ FRED NARRACOTT- Male identifying, 20s, any ethnicity. ANTHONY MARSTON is a good-looking young man. Rich, spoiled, and not very intelligent. FRED NARRACOTT is a native of Devon, England. He provides ferry service to and from the island. Dialect skills are a plus.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal August 27, 2024. Performances September 27 to October 27, 2024.

BROOKE ASHTON- female-identifying, 20s-30s, any ethnicity. An Inexperienced actress from London. Plays the role of “Vicki” in Nothing On. Rarely takes direction and always persists in role despite interruptions. Part of the Lloyd-Poppy-Brooke love triangle. Dialect skills a plus.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE JANEIAD by Anna Ziegler

Directed by Rob Melrose

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal September 17, 2024. Performances October 11 to November 3, 2024.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

A CHRISTMAS CAROL from the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal October 29, 2024. Performances November 14 to December 29, 2024.

YOUNG ADULT SCROOGE/ SECOND CHARITABLE GENTLEMAN/ TOPPER/ ENSEMBLE- male identifying, 20s-30s, any ethnicity.

FEMALE COVER- 1 female-identifying actor to cover both the principal and ensemble female-identifying roles. Any ethnicity.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS by Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal November 12, 2024. Performances December 5 to December 29, 2024.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

DECEMBER: A LOVE YEARS IN THE MAKING by Marisela Treviño Orta

Directed by Marcela Lorca

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal December 17, 2024. Performances January 17 to February 2, 2025.

BENJAMIN MENOR- Benjamin at age 20, Latino, male identifying. Eager and wide-eyed.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

SEARED by Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal January 7, 2025. Performances February 7 to March 2, 2025.

RODNEY- Male identifying, 20s, African American, good-natured and on the move. Works as a server in an intimate Brooklyn restaurant.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rob Melrose

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First rehearsal January 21, 2025. Performances February 21 to March 16, 2025

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

Ken Ludwig’s

BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal March 4, 2025. Performances April 4 to April 27, 2025.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

PRIMARY TRUST by Eboni Booth

Directed by Niegel Smith

Neuhaus Theatre (LORT D)

First rehearsal April 1, 2025. Performances May 2 to May 25, 2025.

KENNETH- male, Black, late 30s. Lives in a small New York town. Bookseller turned Bank Teller. Enjoys tiki drinks and friendship.

*ALL OTHER ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME

Noël Coward’s PRIVATE LIVES

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Hubbard Theatre (LORT B)

First Rehearsal April 22, 2025. Performances May 23 to June 15, 2025.

*ALL ROLES ARE CAST AT THIS TIME