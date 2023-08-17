Alley Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team for AMERICAN MARIACHI

Discover the talented individuals bringing American Mariachi to life on stage.

Aug. 17, 2023

Alley Theatre Unveils Cast and Creative Team for AMERICAN MARIACHI

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of American Mariachi, written by José Cruz González. This heartwarming production runs September 22 – October 22, 2023, in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by KJ Sanchez

Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970’s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride? This play infuses vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true. 

“We are so excited to start our season with American Mariachi,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “This is a fun show full of mariachi music and female empowerment. I am absolutely thrilled to have KJ back and know she will do a wonderful job telling this powerful story.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of American Mariachi for quite some time, as I tracked its success at across the country,” shares Director KJ Sanchez. “Everyone I’ve talked to who has produced this musical has told me how popular it was with their audiences. I’m especially thrilled to be the director of the Alley’s production because Houston is such a mecca for mariachi music and to get a chance to work with Houston mariachi musicians, led by the great Mariachi band leader Jose Longoria is an honor. Having fallen in love with Houston audiences after directing Quixote Nuevo and What-A-Christmas!, I think they are going to adore American Mariachi. It’s about music, but it’s also about growing up in the 70’s, it’s about family, female friendships, memory and love and the gifts we give because we love. Really, it’s a dream come true for me to direct this production”.

The cast of American Mariachi includes Diana Irais Alcaraz-Villa as Isabel Campos/ Ensemble, Maria Alegre as Tia Carmen, Orlando Arriaga (72 Miles To Go..., Sherlock Holmes and the Case of The Jersey Lily) as Frederico Morales/ Ensemble, Hugo E Carbajal as Mino Avila/ Padre Flores/ Ensemble, Elissa Cuellar as Gabby Orozco/ Ensemble, Sarita Ocón as Amalia Morales/ Doña Lola, Luis Quintero as Mateo Campos/ René/ Rubén/ Ensemble, Briana J. Resa (What-A-Christmas!, 72 miles to go…) as Hortensia Pérez, and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera as Lucha Morales. 

The Mariachi Musicians include Saul Avalos, Carlos Manuel Castro, Roy Gonzalez and Nestor Ramirez. 

The creative team of American Mariachi includes Scenic Designer Tanya Orellana, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Sound Designer Lindsay Jones, Music Director Jesse J. Sanchez, Mariachi Director Jose Chabelo, Stage Manager Ryan Barrett, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Dooley-Harris.

PRESS NIGHT: Wednesday, September 27 at 7:30pm. Invitations will be sent at a later date.  

SPONSORS: Alley Theatre is supported by the 2023-24 Season sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotel of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets to American Mariachi are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances.The first five performances are preview performances, allowing audiences to be a part of the development process of shows. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyMariachi

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.




