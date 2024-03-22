Alley Theatre Announces Artistic Team Changes And 2024-25 Resident Acting Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose has announced changes to its artistic team for the 2024-25 season.

The Alley welcomes Amber Gray in a newly created role as Resident Artist. Gray has served as Associate Director for A Christmas Carol, originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose. She will direct the production's remount this coming season. Her background includes producing at Arena Stage and The Public Theatre, and leading festivals like The Obsidian Theatre Festival and The Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival.

Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose reflects on the inspiration behind the new Resident Artist position: "Nina Vance, Alley's founder and long-time Artistic Director, had a resident professional company that included actors and directors, designers, and technicians. I am making a slight nod to Nina by welcoming Amber Gray in this role. In addition to directing the remount of A Christmas Carol this season, Amber will also assist with producing, casting, and assistant directing duties.”

Long-time Alley staff member Brandon Weinbrenner, formerly the Associate Producer & Casting Director, steps into the role of Associate Artistic Director. Bradley Michalakis, previously the Literary Manager, will now serve as Head of Dramaturgy.

Michelle Elaine, a familiar face on the Alley stage, joins the Alley's Resident Acting Company. Audiences have seen her in productions like Clue, Sweat, A Christmas Carol, and many more. She's currently captivating audiences on the national tour of Clue in the role of Miss Scarlett, a part she played at the Alley.

The 2024-25 Resident Acting Company will include Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, Christopher Salazar, and Todd Waite.

Melrose adds, “I am deeply committed to the Alley having a full-time Resident Acting Company – a unique feature that is one of our greatest strengths and sets us apart from our peers in the American theatre.”

Casting for the 2024-25 season, beginning in July 2024, will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.