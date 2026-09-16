ARMS AND THE MAN Will Open Classical Theatre Company's 2026-2027 Season
The George Bernard Shaw comedy of wit and farce launches the company's "Women Who Flip the Script" season.
The Classical Theatre Company begins its 19th season, “Women Who Flip the Script”, with one of George Bernard Shaw’s farcical masterpieces, Arms and the Man. Performances will run October 22 - November 7.
The play, set during the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, follows Raina, a young Bulgarian woman who dreams of romantic heroes and glorious warfare. However, her life is changed when, one night, a Swiss mercenary named Captain Bluntschli climbs into her bedroom while fleeing from enemy soldiers. He shocks her by admitting that he carries chocolates instead of extra ammunition and views war as a practical business rather than a noble adventure.
After Bluntschli escapes, Raina’s fiancé, Sergius, returns as a celebrated war hero but is revealed to be vain, reckless and far less heroic than Raina imagines. While the household servants, Louka and Nicola, challenge the social divisions in the home, Bluntschli returns, and Raina finds herself torn between the two soldiers. Hilarity ensues as emotions run high and identities are revealed in this sparklingly witty farce.
“We’re excited to get back to Shaw. Honestly, I think this play might be his funniest,” says Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. “The farcical elements coupled with his brilliant witty language make Arms and the Man one of his finest works. I especially love the way Shaw lambasts societal norms and expectations through humor. Raina is a strong central character, and we get the chance to follow along with her on her journey of revelation.”
“And as with any truly great comedic work, this play lambastes and satirizes aspects of society. Aside from a strong female character pushing back on the societal expectations placed on women by the patriarchy, Arms and the Man dives headlong into the weariness and over-romanticization of war. How the public’s understanding of it colored by propaganda and misinformation. And these are both issues that, unfortunately, are relevant to this day.”
Directed by CTC Executive Artistic Director John Johnston, who most recently directed last season’s Othello and appeared on CTC’s stage when he portrayed Joseph Surface in The School for Scandal in 2023.
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