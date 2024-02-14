ANASTASIA Comes to the National Youth Theater in April

This April, National Youth Theater will present the stage adaptation of Anastasia: The Musical.

Based on the beloved animated movie from 20th Century Fox, Anastasia is both a heartwarming and heart-wrenching dive into one of history's biggest unanswered questions: what happened to Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov? Set amidst the turmoil of the Russian revolution with the Bolshevik regime on the rise, Anya, an amnesiac orphan stranded in what was once the Russian capital, St. Petersburg, is on a quest to rediscover her past which she believes lies in Paris. Joined by a dashing conman, Dmitry, and an ex-aristocrat, Vlad Popov, who want to use Anya to bamboozle the only remaining Romanov, Dowager Empress Marie into believing that Anya is the lost Anastasia, she escapes to Paris with a determined Soviet officer on their heels. Including classic songs from the motion picture like "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia explores one determined girl's journey to find home, love, and family as she discovers who she was and embraces who she is meant to be.

The cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show April 5-7, at Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball 77375. The directorial team includes director Aimee Bowels, assistant director Kristi Vaughn, vocal director Shana Manna, choreographer Erica Gallegos, choreographer intern Beth Hale and directing intern Angela Ward.

Featured Cast:

Anya/Anastassia: Rory Amos from Montgomery

Dmitry Sudayev: Canaan Bowles from Tomball

Vladimir "Vlad" Popov: Davison Huber from Houston

Deputy Commissioner Gleb Vaganov: Judah Bowles from Tomball

Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna: Gabriella Velasquez from Tomball

Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch: Isabella Barosh from Montgomery

Little Anastasia: Eliza Flowers from Willis

Performances:

Friday, April 5 at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (school day shows) and 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lone Star College Tomball Performing Arts Center, 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball 77375