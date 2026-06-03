Photos/Video: MISERY At Alley Theatre- First Look
The production stars Elizabeth Bunch, Chris Hutchison, and Christopher Salazar.
Alley Theatre has released new photos and video of its production of Misery. Directed by Alley Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, William Goldman's adaptation of Stephen King's chilling thriller comes to life on stage when a fan will stop at nothing for the sequel of her dreams.
The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Annie Wilkes, Chris Hutchison as Paul Sheldon and Christopher Salazar as Buster.
The creative team includes Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Seth Reiser, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Aaron Elgart, and Assistant Stage Manager Madolyn Friedman-Logue.
Photo Credit: Lynn Lane
Elizabeth Bunch and Christopher Salazar
Elizabeth Bunch and Chris Hutchison
Elizabeth Bunch and Chris Hutchison
Elizabeth Bunch and Chris Hutchison
Elizabeth Bunch and Chris Hutchison
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