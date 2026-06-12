ANARKALI REIMAGINED to Return to Luxtrium for Limited Remount

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Following a sold out world premiere run with standing ovations in 2025, Anarkali Reimagined returns to Luxtrium for a strictly limited remount, October 22 through 25, 2026, with performances nightly at 7:30pm.

Step into the splendor and danger of the Mughal court. Written, directed, and produced by Ayeshah Alam for Dreamers HTX, Anarkali Reimagined is an immersive theatrical experience inspired by the legendary love story of Anarkali and Prince Salim, a tale of forbidden romance, imperial power, and a love that defied an empire. The production's return comes by popular demand after its acclaimed first run sold out weeks before opening night.

Press tickets are available upon request. For more information, contact Ayeshah Alam.

Ayeshah Alam is a Houston based playwright, director, and producer with over 25 years of experience across theater, television, and radio in Pakistan and the United States. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of Dreamers HTX.

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