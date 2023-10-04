ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Extended at Stages Through December

Click Here has extended fan favorite, Click Here." From now through December 31, 2023, Houstonians can enjoy the must-see production showcasing a true story of friendship between Patsy Cline and devoted super-fan, Louise Seger.

After a wildly successful premiere at Stages 35 years ago, and an equally successful run this 2023-24 season, "Always...Patsy Cline" is not going anywhere soon. Written by Stages' Founding Artistic Director Ted Swindley, and directed by current Artistic Director Kenn McLaughlin in his final season, "Always...Patsy Cline" is a Houston story full of joy, friendship and beloved hits such as "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall To Pieces," and "Crazy." This is the eight run of the production at Stages and the fifth time McLaughlin has directed this beloved show.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is based on the true story of Cline's friendship with Houstonian Louise Seger, a devoted superfan who met Cline while she was performing in Houston. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer's tragic death years later. Kelley Peters reprises her role as the dazzling Patsy Cline, a performance described in Houstonia as "superlative." Peters is joined on the stage by Holland Vavra as Louise Seger, her 27th production at Stages and first time playing Louise. "Always...Patsy Cline" is a timeless tale of friendship and great music that's just as resonant today as when it first hit the stage in 1988.

With a run time of two hours, "Always...Patsy Cline" is a can't-miss Stages' tradition that will touch new and old fans of Patsy Cline alike.

TICKETS

Tickets to "Always...Patsy Cline" are on sale and start at $48. Tickets can be purchased online (Click Here) or by phone (713-537-0123.) Click Here.

ABOUT STAGES

Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. Guided by core values of Courage, Intimacy, Generosity, Inclusion, and Tenacity, Stages' intimate productions forge lasting connections while holding up a mirror to the community, sparking contemplation on the question: "What does it mean to be human?"

As Houston's sixth-largest nonprofit performing arts producer, and the largest beyond the downtown theater district, Stages produces approximately 12 productions annually, totaling 430+ performances and drawing 75,000+ visitors per season. In January 2020, Stages unveiled The Gordy, a cutting-edge three-theater venue, redefining how Houston experiences theater.

For more information, visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Melissa Taylor