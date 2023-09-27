4th Wall Theatre Company To Host Spooky Fundraiser COCKTAILS & COSTUME

The event will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at Spring Street Studios. 

Sep. 27, 2023

4th Wall Theatre Company is entering their 13th season and celebrating with a frightfully fun fundraising party "Cocktails & Costumes". The event will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at Spring Street Studios. 

"We are excited to celebrate 13 incredible seasons of theatre with our amazing supporters and friends," said Jennifer Dean, Managing Director of 4th Wall Theatre Company. "This event will not only be incredibly fun but will also provide vital support for our mission of fair pay for the artists who bring the excellent art we create to life on stage."

4th Wall Theatre Company has been a cornerstone of Houston's vibrant arts scene, producing thought-provoking and engaging theater for over a decade. "Cocktails & Costumes" offers an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the company's achievements, and help ensure the continued success of its productions.

The evening promises an enchanting evening filled with live music, delectable cuisine catered by Churrascos, an open bar, traveling photo booths, palm-readings, a silent auction (also available online), and special moment with Co-founders Kim Tobin and Philip Lehl as well as other artists who have been part of 4th Wall's past and those who will shape its future.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by donning their favorite costumes or spooky cocktail attire. Whether you arrive as a classic character or an entirely unique creation, the night promises to be one to remember.

Tickets for the party are available for purchase at Click Here, and the RSVP deadline is October 7th. In addition to individual tickets, party sponsorships are available for those who wish to contribute to the evening's success.

Join us for a night of revelry and reflection as we raise a glass to the past, present, and future of 4th Wall Theatre Company.




