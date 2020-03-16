4th Wall Theatre Company Suspends Performances Due to COVID-19, Will Continue to Support Artists

In light of the Center for Disease Control's updated guidance for mass gatherings on 3/15/20, 4th Wall Theatre will be suspending all public performances for the next eight weeks. This affects both their current production of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY and upcoming production of THE PAVILLION.

If you have already purchased subscriptions for this season or tickets to either of these plays, rest assured that you will be able to take advantage of 4th Wall's flexible ticketing policy. The theatre will be reaching out to all our subscribers and ticket holders via email very soon.

4th Wall Theatre Company's policy allows you to:

Donate your tickets to the theater and receive a tax donation acknowledgement

Exchange your tickets to a future scheduled performance (performance dates TBA)

Request a refund for the full purchase price of your tickets

4th Wall Theatre Company thanks you for your patience and understanding during this challenging and unprecedented time. "Our promise to you is that when the time is right for safe gathering, we will continue to produce extraordinary, up close theatre for our Houston community."

4th Wall added, "You may be glad to know that we are committed to paying our contract artists fairly even during this very challenging time. We will be paying all of our actors, designers, and technicians for their work on Between Riverside and Crazy as if the production had run as scheduled. We believe it is important to support these artists during this time of uncertainty, and so we are compensating them even beyond the requirements set forth by Actors Equity Association."





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories