4th Wall Theatre Company Announces Titles For Its Ninth Season

4th Wall Theatre Company announces its 2019-2020 Season. For 4th Wall's Ninth Season, Co-Artistic Directors Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl are sharing a season of American classics and electrifying Houston premieres. "It's a season that explores family, racism, illness, lost love, and ultimately what it means to live and die in America," says Tobin-Lehl. "We're filling the season with the exciting storytelling, nonpareil acting, and excellent direction and design audiences have come to expect at Studio 101."

Kicking off the season will be an inspired rethinking of Tennessee Williams's "The Glass Menagerie." Few playwrights stir the imagination of theater-goers quite like Tennessee Williams in this American epic. His semi-autobiographical memory play chronicles a critical point in the life of the Wingfield family and launched Williams to international notoriety in the mid-1940s. This theatrical standard continues to run to sold out audiences across the country not only for its lyricism and beauty but also for its unique exploration of family and personal expectations. 4th Wall's production will feature Kim Tobin-Lehl in the iconic role of Amanda Wingfield and direction by Philip Lehl.

4th Wall is excited to share the Houston premiere of "The Realistic Joneses" by Will Eno as its second 2019-2020 production. Eno's Broadway smash hit will re-unite Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl as Bob and Jennifer Jones in a story that offers an "inside look at the people who live next door, the truths we think we know and the secrets we never imagined we all might share." This ethereal masterpiece follows two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and shared last names. As their relationships begin to intertwine, the Joneses must decide between idyllic fantasy and an imperfect reality. Joining 4th Wall to direct will be Matt Hune from Houston's Rec Room Arts.

4th Wall follows up with another Houston Premiere, the Pulitzer Prize winning "Between Riverside and Crazy" by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Audiences who loved 4th Wall's production of "Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train" will be thrilled at the addition of Guirgis's later work "Between Riverside and Crazy" to the season. A new American classic, this play follows a retired NYC cop fighting down forces much larger than himself from within a collapsing, rent-controlled apartment. Swirling around him are a host of larger-than-life characters sure to captivate audiences. This Houston premiere is deeply funny, but like his other works, moving and dramatic as well. "Between Riverside and Crazy" will feature Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl. Directing the production will be four-time Emmy winner Bill Pruitt.

To close the season, 4th Wall will share Craig Wright's audience favorite "The Pavilion." In this contemporized nod to Wilder's "Our Town," Wright shares the story of a relationship years and possibly lifetimes in the making. Audiences meet Wright's characters in a soon-to-be-demolished pavilion as they seek to revisit lost love. This enchanting, laugh-out-loud comedy will feature Philip Lehl as the omnipresent Narrator standing in for a whole world of characters and direction by Kim Tobin-Lehl.

In addition to its full productions, 4th Wall looks forward to launching an educational summer Shakespeare project in 2020, rebooting its popular Up-Close Cocktails event in December, and inviting audiences to participate in a new reading festival in November. For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's upcoming season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You