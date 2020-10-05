2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market Early Bird Day Access Passes On Sale Starting Today

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the largest single fundraising event for Houston Ballet.

Wells Fargo Early Bird Day Access Passes are now available for Wednesday, November 11, opening day of the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market. Early Bird access is $30 and gives shoppers first dibs on all the incredible merchandise, plus exclusive Early Bird Day-only offerings, including discounts, promotions, giveaways and more. Early Bird shoppers will receive continued access into the Virtual Market every day through December 11.

Starting on November 12, all shoppers will have FREE access to the Virtual Market and will have continued access to shop the Market through December 11.

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the largest single fundraising event for Houston Ballet. Given the challenges of 2020, including the cancellation of Nutcracker Market SPRING earlier this year, Houston Ballet and Nutcracker Market need the support of the community now more than ever to keep the arts alive, retain staff, and help dancers get back on stage.

Proceeds from Early Bird Day plus 11% of all merchandise sales from the Virtual Market supports the various programs of Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs.

COST & Wells Fargo Early Bird Day, November 11, 2020: $30

DATES: General Market Access, November 12-December 11, 2020: FREE

WHERE: To get Early Bird Day Access Pass to the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, visit: www.nutcrackermarket.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You