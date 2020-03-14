14 Pews Postpones Screenings Due to COVID-19

14 Pews has announced the postponement of all upcoming events.

They have released the following statement:

The City of Houston and Harris County have declared a state of emergency due to possible community spread of the coronavirus. The health of our audience, our 86-year old bartender (my mother Marilyn) and our trusty volunteer Hal is our highest priority. For these reasons we have made the decision to postpone all screenings until a later date. We would rather be cautious and know when our audience and our beloved staff are in this sacred space, they are enjoying the arts in a risk-free environment.

For the next 2 months, 14 Pews will focus on the preservation of 800 Aurora Street. After 10-years of being open, this week we discovered there is a lot to do to preserve this beloved communal space - from replacing most of the wood siding of the church, to rebuilding the back wooden bathroom because of termites, to getting a new Red Awning and even a much needed sign. We will launch our Indiegogo next week and hope our community loves this historical building as much as we do.

We thank you for your understanding and also your support. We look forward to seeing you back at the pews.





