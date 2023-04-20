The World Premiere of A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME & SPACE Comes to Houston in May

The latest new work from Houston writer, actor, and director Candice D'Meza is a multidisciplinary, immersive theatre piece that blends live performance, music, video, and omniscient cosmic forces to travel the future-telling visions and seizure-fever dreams of heroic abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman.

Led by The Maroon Frequency, the unembodied consciousness of freedom-making African people across all times and dimensions, A Maroon's Guide to Time and Space invites audiences to board and deboard the time-ship that surrounds them, transcend science as we understand it, and escape their own linear timelines to experience true, abiding, and eternal access to freedom.

Along the way, learn the secret workings of the multiverse, dance to DJ Harriet, attend a live taping of popular talk show host Harriet's popular talk show, play chess with (but not against) genderless fish people The Nommo, sign after-the-fact release forms, and follow Tubman's enslaved young self, as she learns her significance to the freedom she imagined and thereby invented for all oppressed peoples across the space-time continuum-for Harriet Tubman was not dreaming of freedom, freedom was dreaming of her. It was, it is, and it always will be.

A Maroon's Guide to Time and Space is not a play. It is a groundbreaking, mind-expanding exploration of Afrofuturism, an artistic and cultural movement that combines elements of science fiction, fantasy, and African and African American culture.

In the playwright's own words, "In inviting the audience to experience themselves within this immersive sci-fi production, I'm also inviting everyone into a game of imagination with me, where together we can create new worlds for ourselves that may be more hospitable to our hopes and dreams than the one we are currently in. Now, more than ever, we are in a crisis of imagination and in need of robust options for keeping our hope for this world alive. Who better to use as an example of vision being used to build a new world than Harriet Tubman?

A consummate artist that thrives on experimentation, D'Meza has activated minds, hearts, and spaces around Houston. As an actor, she has been a regular standout on the Catastrophic stage since 2014. During the pandemic Catastrophic learned she had begun writing for stage and screen and immediately produced her 30 Ways to Get Free, a series of three micro-films.

A Maroon's Guide to Time and Space represents a variation on the themes explored in that series, but is wildly different in tone, form, and content than anything she has created before. This play that is not a play is an ideal fit for The Catastrophic Theatre and we are so honored to produce its world premiere.

The production features a team of visionary artists, including playwright/co-director Candice D'Meza; co-director Mikala Gibson; choreography by Stacey Allen; actors Crystal Rae, Brittny Bush, Rennette Brown, and Anthony August; and designers Afsaneh Aayani (sets), Hudson Davis (lights), Juan Saracay (costumes), Sean Ramos (sound), Tim Thomson (video), and Lauren Davis (props).