The 2024 Annual Conference Of League Of China Orchestras and The 10th China Orchestra Administration and Management Forum Held This Month

Hosted by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), the 2024 Annual Conference of League of China Orchestras and the 10th China Orchestra Administration and Management Forum (Forum) were successfully held in Hong Kong from 24 to 25 June. Over 70 orchestra senior executives and classical music professionals from the Mainland attended, engaging in exchanges with representatives of Hong Kong's arts and cultural organisations to foster the development of the industry.

The League of China Orchestras (League), an affiliate of the Chinese Musicians Association, organises the Annual Conference and the Forum in different cities across China each year. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the HK Phil, this significant annual event in the classical music scene was organised in collaboration with the League in Hong Kong. The 2024 Forum focused on classical orchestra administration and management, featuring four main themes: the 50-year development of the HK Phil, cultural exchange and touring, commission work, and nurturing young artists.

Vennie Ho, Vice-chairman of the League and Consultant of the HK Phil's 50th Anniversary, said: “The League has always played an instrumental role for the professional development of orchestras in China. The Forum serves as an important exchange platform for orchestra key leaders and industry practitioners, where participants join insightful discussions and connect to a national wide network. The HK Phil is honoured to participate in the League as one of the founding members, currently serving on the executive council. We are delighted to have the opportunity to organise the Forum this year.”

On 24 June, Tse Wing-yee, Winnie, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism commenced the forum with a welcoming remark. In the first keynote speech, titled “HK Phil's 50 Years Development”, Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, discussed the opportunities and challenges faced by the orchestra following its transition from an amateur orchestra named Sino-British Orchestra to a professional one. Jaap van Zweden, Music Director of the HK Phil, shared how music unites the audiences. James Tong, Director, Group Public Affairs representing the Swire Group, the Principal Patron of the orchestra, elaborated on the significance and collaborative outcomes of principal patronage for the orchestra's development.

The panel talk, “From an Amateur Association to a Professional Orchestra – HK Phil's Development” was moderated by Long Yu, Chairman of the League and Principal Guest Conductor of the HK Phil. Keynote speakers included Darwin Chen, former General Committee Member of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Society; Fan Ting, Board Member of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Society; Y. S. Liu, Senior Advisor and former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Society; and Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil.

The second part of the Forum focused on touring and cultural exchange. In the session “HK Phil's Tours – Planning and Management”, Vanessa Chan, Director of Orchestral Operations of the HK Phil, shared her experience gained from the HK Phil's Europe and Asia tours this season. In the following session “Cultural Exchange – Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo”, Kenneth Fok, Member of Legislative Council and Chairman of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, discussed the strengths of Hong Kong as a platform for cultural exchange between China and the world. The second part concluded with the panel talk, “Cultural Exchange and Touring” led by Long Yu. Orchestra representatives with touring experience, including Nie Bing, Chairman of Artistic Committee of the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Tong Ming, President of the Ningbo Symphony Orchestra, and Vanessa Chan, Director of Orchestral Operations of the HK Phil, discussed the administrative preparations and challenges such as visa and tax issues for international tours.

The third part of the Forum, titled “Commission Work”, was moderated by Fedina Zhou, President of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. On the panel, Chan Wing-wah, Chairman of the Composers and Authors Society of Hong Kong, composer Elliot Leung, Timothy Tsukamoto, Director of Artistic Planning of the HK Phil, and Betty Ho, Librarian of the HK Phil, discussed topics related to commissioning, such as copyright and music score preparation.

The fourth part of the Forum took place on the following day (25 June). Doug He, Vice President of Artistic Planning & Education of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, moderated the panel talk “Young Artists Cultivation and Nurturing”, where Chen Qing, President of the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, Zhang Weiwei, Vice President and Concertmaster of the Changsha Symphony Orchestra, and Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, shared their experience in organising education and outreach programmes, as well as building youth symphony orchestras.

At the Forum's closing ceremony, the League presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Vennie Ho in recognition of her contributions to the classical music industry. As the next edition of the Forum will be hosted by the Harbin Concert Hall (Harbin Symphony Orchestra), Vennie Ho, the current rotating Chairman, handed over the host plaque to Qi Xuguang, Secretary of the Party Committee, Harbin Concert Hall.

