Tarmo Peltokoski Opens HK Phil's 51st Professional Season with Violin Virtuoso Daniel Lozakovich

Looking ahead to its 51st professional season, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and its Music Director Designate for the 2025/26 season, Tarmo Peltokoski, will present two performances in early September, along with the young violin virtuoso Daniel Lozakovich on 5 & 6 September at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

This Season Opening will mark Daniel Lozakovich’s Hong Kong debut. Lozakovich has been awarded many prizes including first prize at the 2016 Vladimir Spivakov International Violin Competition, etc. As one of today’s most remarkable violinists, Lozakovich regularly performs with eminent conductors such as Ádám Fischer and Andrés Orozco-Estrada. In recital, he joins the legendary pianist Mikhail Pletnev for a debut album on Warner Classics in August 2024.

The season opens with Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, a piece written during a difficult period in the composer’s personal life. As a composer whose works are deeply rooted in Finnish Culture, Sibelius infused this concerto with autobiographical elements, making it a deeply personal reflection of his own struggles. The concerto is considered one of the most esteemed in the violin repertoire, and Daniel Lozakovich will bring his unique interpretation of this magnum opus to the audience.

Next on the programme is Anton Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony. To celebrate Bruckner’s 200th birthday, Tarmo Peltokoski will lead the HK Phil to present Bruckner’s immortal Ninth Symphony. Described by the composer as “dem lieben Gott” (to the beloved God), the Ninth symphony is a profound testament to the composer’s artistic devotion. The legendary symphony ends with an unfinished finale, which nevertheless feels complete in its own right.

“Season Opening: Tarmo Peltokoski & Daniel Lozakovich” will be held on 5 & 6 September 2024 (Thu & Fri) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$880, $700, $520, $380 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

