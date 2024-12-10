Ring in the Holidays With the HK Phil's Christmas and New Year's Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the festive season with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)! From Christmas to New Year, the HK Phil will present two programmes led by conductors Hans-Christoph Rademann and Benjamin Northey in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

Hans-Christoph Rademann | Handel/Mozart Messiah

20 & 21 December

The HK Phil Chorus, the Learners Chorus, and four world-class soloists—Valentina Farcas, Catriona Morison, Nicholas Phan, and Thomas E. Bauer—will perform Handel's Messiah, one of the most famous oratorios ahead of Christmas. Handel composed the score in just 24 days in 1741 after receiving the libretto. This masterpiece was later rearranged by one of the greatest geniuses in music history: Mozart, who loved Messiah so much that created a German-language version of it. Audiences will hear Mozart’s reinterpretation from “Ev’ry Valley” and “The Trumpet Shall Sound” to the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus itself. The concerts will be conducted by Hans-Christoph Rademann, Artistic Director of the Internationale Bachakademie, who will be making his HK Phil debut.

China Life (Overseas) Proudly Sponsors - New Year Celebration: Vienna, City of Dreams

29 & 30 December

They call Vienna the “city of dreams” – a place where melody fills the very air. Under the baton of Australian conductor Benjamin Northey, the HK Phil will celebrate the New Year in traditional Viennese style, playing beloved pieces such as the Emperor Waltz, Thunder and Lightning Polka, Die Fledermaus: Czardas, and The Blue Danube by J Strauss II, along with Brahms’ Fifth Hungarian Dance, and highlights from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Così fan Tutte. The concert will also include works by Korngold, featuring ballet music from Der Schneemann, film scores from The Sea Hawk, opera selection from Die Tote Stadt, and Straussiana, a nostalgic medley of the composer’s favourite dance tunes by the Strauss family. Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg will make her HK Phil debut, performing beloved opera and operetta favourites.

