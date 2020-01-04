Photos: THE HAPPY POOR GUYS Mobile Theater Continues to Engage Hong Kong Audiences

Theatre de la Feuille's The Happy Poor Guys

tours Hong Kong.

"The Happy Poor Guys gathers people from the old neighborhoods to share their stories; it's also our warm gathering this time in Hong Kong." - Wong Chun Tat Ata, The Happy Poor Guys creative director

Hong Kong - Theatre de la Feuille founder Wong Chun Tat Ata has created the immersive mobile theater The Happy Poor Guys, which continues to tour different outdoor neighborhoods in Hong Kong. Among Theatre de la Feuille's acclaimed productions are Mad Man, Papa, L'Orphelin 2.0, and Chater Road.

Presented by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC), together with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and Jockey Club New Arts Power, The Happy Poor Guys revisits the good old days of the flea market "Tai Tat Tei" in Hong Kong, circa '60s and '70s.

Each 30-minute performance allows the audience to immerse themselves in the middle of various vintage stalls. The stalls' vendors sell letter writing, shoe repair, and fortune-telling services, along with different snack and milk tea stands and some street singing in Cantonese.

Interestingly, besides the talented company of actors at Theatre de la Feuille, The Happy Poor Guys also features accidental elderly actors; they were once merchants at the 'Tai Tat Tei" flea market - who are beyond enthusiastic about telling their real-life stories.

"Our team visited different neighborhoods in Hong Kong during the creative process, chatting with the elderly to collect all the little and heartwarming stories. These ordinary folks are indeed filled with wisdom on human relations. We all treasure this exceptional creative journey," says Ata.

The performers include Tamama Cheung, Tiff Ho, Lam Ka Ting, Lam Chin Ho, Andy Poon. Suen Chi Hung, Benjamin Tsang, Lorraine Yu, Dee To Chun Yiu, Mr. Huwang, and Mr. Woo.

The creative team also has Lei Yuen Hung, creator and producer; Ceci Fok, arts and costume designer; Siu Lan, costume producer; Chung Kui-man and the cast of Theatre de la Feuille, Nanyin music composers and lyricists, and Chow Yee Li, Elee, props producer.

The Happy Poor Guys will hold more pop-up performances on 5 January 2020 at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre Rest Garden, and 10 January 2020 at Plaza C, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui. All performances are in the afternoon. Admission is free.

Additional performances are from 13 January - 8 February 2020 at 618 Shanghai Street in Mongkok.

For more information, visit Jockey Club New Arts Power Facebook Page.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

