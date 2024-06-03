Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concludes Mainland Tour Across Seven Cities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From 8 to 18 May 2024, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra held a large-scale tour across seven cities in Mainland China, receiving support from audiences at every concert.

Under the baton of HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu, the orchestra presented a captivating East-meets-West programme alongside young violinist Paloma So and internationally renowned cellist Jian Wang. The concerts were held at Wuxi Grand Theatre on 8 May, Shanghai Oriental Art Center on 9 May, Wuhan Qintai Concert Hall on 11 May, Changsha Concert Hall on 12 May, Harbin Concert Hall on 15 May, Shenyang Shengjing Grand Theatre on 16 May, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing on 18 May. The HK Phil extends special thanks to the Beijing Office, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Wuhan, and the Liaoning Liaison Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for their support.

Violinist Paloma So performed He Zhanhao and Chen Gang’s Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto in Wuxi and Shanghai. Cellist Jian Wang showcased Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme in Shanghai, Wuhan, Changsha, Harbin, Shenyang, and Beijing. Most concerts opened with selections from Bao Yuankai’s orchestral suite Chinese Sights and Sounds, including “Flowing Stream”, “Going to West Gate”, and “Dialogue on Flowers”, all of which vividly depict traditional Chinese culture with folk songs. Composer Bao Yuankai attended the concert held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, praising the HK Phil’s performance for its consistent style and smooth execution under Long Yu’s baton.

The concerts concluded with either Dvořák’s Symphony no. 9, which blends folk melodies from the composer’s Czech homeland with energetic sounds from America, or Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, well-known for its rich orchestration and exotic melodies that bring the exotic tales of One Thousand and One Nights to life.

In addition to the stage performances, the HK Phil held a series of educational and outreach events in multiple cities, with an aim to promote orchestral music in schools and communities. On 14 May, Long Yu, Jian Wang, HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, First Associate Concertmaster Leung Kin-fung, Principal Horn Lin Jiang and Associate Principal Cor Anglais Kwan Sheung-fung shared their musical experiences with nearly 200 teachers and students at the Harbin Conservatory of Music. Before the performance, the HK Phil had a joint open rehearsal with the Harbin Symphony Orchestra on 15 May, fostering musical exchange. On 16 May, HK Phil Second Associate Concertmaster Wang Liang conducted a violin masterclass at the Shenyang Conservatory of Music, providing advice on performance techniques and musical interpretation to over 50 students majoring in orchestral music. The HK Phil also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Shenyang Conservatory of Music to foster collaborations. In Beijing, Long Yu and the orchestra’s Principals visited the Central Conservatory of Music, conducting well-received masterclasses for over 100 students.

Comments