HKDance and HKAPA Sign MOU on Strategic Collaboration in Nurturing Professional Chinese Dance Talents for Hong Kong

Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDance) announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA) to join forces in nurturing professional Chinese dance talents for Hong Kong and the region, promoting Chinese dance to the community.



The MOU signing ceremony was held on 11 October 2024 (Friday) at the Xiqu Centre in WestK at the opening of the HKDance 2024/25 Dance Season. The MOU was signed by Meggy Cheng, Executive Director of HKDance, and Professor Anna CY Chan, Dean of the School of Dance of HKAPA, with the attendance of stakeholders from both organisations, including Tsang Kee Kung, MH, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HKDance, Yang Yuntao, MH, Artistic Director of HKDance and Professor Sheng Peiqi, Head of Chinese Dance of HKAPA.



The MOU outlines a three-year collaboration between the two parties. Through the strategic partnership, the Company and the Academy will establish various cooperative relationships contributing to the long-term development of Chinese dance in Hong Kong, fostering a sustainable ecosystem through professional dance training, experiences, mentorship, and career development to bring a positive impact to the cultural life of the city. The collaboration will commence with a series of potential initiatives including master classes by HKDance artistic staff, annual auditions and performance opportunities for HKAPA students, internships, youth training, and dance science development.



Meggy Cheng, Executive Director of HKDance, said: “HKDance and HKAPA are great partners for discovering and nurturing Chinese dance talents and connecting them with local, regional and international audiences. Currently, more than 70% of our dancers are HKAPA graduates including our first home-grown Principal Dancer Ho Ho-fei. This partnership with HKAPA is significant in terms of accelerating the growth of Chinese dance professionals in Hong Kong. With the longstanding commitment of HKDance, we will actively support this partnership to foster synergy in nurturing local talents and empowering artistic communities in Hong Kong and the region.”



Professor Anna CY Chan, Dean of the School of Dance of HKAPA, said: “The close collaborative relationship between HKAPA and the professional dance industry, exemplified by partnerships with the HK Dance Company, is vital for maintaining the relevance and quality of HKAPA's dance training programmes. This symbiotic exchange not only enables HKAPA to produce well-rounded, industry-ready graduates who can successfully transition into professional dance careers, but also underscores our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of dance education in Hong Kong. Together, we are enhancing Hong Kong's ecosystem of accomplished dance professionals and shaping the future of dance education in the region. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of HKAPA, we will continue to uphold our mission of nurturing talents in performing arts education and contributing to cultural developments in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond.”



HKDance opened its 2024/25 dance season with After Snowfall, a grand dance poem of calligraphy inspired by Wang Xizhi’s timeless brushstrokes, which met with a resounding response from the audience. The Company will continue to advocate enriching cultural exchanges with Mainland, regional, and overseas counterparts through touring performances and festival participation. Following its earlier runs in Beijing, Xinjiang, Bangkok, Tokyo, Kanazawa, Sydney, and Penang, the Convergence tour has been extended to Shenzhen in October and later to Shanghai. Please stay tuned for more details!

