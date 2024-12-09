Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Live in Concert comes to Hong Kong Philharmonic next month. Performances run 3-4 January at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

From swells of grandeur to moments of solitude, the Academy and Grammy Award-winning score by Tan Dun for Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon seamlessly blends Eastern and Western musical elements. Under the big screen at these film-in-concert performances, the HK Phil plays the music from this martial arts epic, conducted by Australian conductor Benjamin Northey. Prepare to be transported into a world of swordsmen duelling amidst bamboo forests and desolate deserts!

The concert runs approximately 2 hours 30 minutes with an intermission.

Parental guidance is suggested for this film.

Complete film screening (Putonghua with Chinese and English subtitles) with live orchestra performance.

Some seats may have restricted sightline to the main screen. Please refer to the seating plan shown when purchasing tickets.

Comments