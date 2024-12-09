News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Hong Kong

Performances run 3-4 January at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Hong Kong Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Live in Concert comes to Hong Kong Philharmonic next month. Performances run 3-4 January at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

LATEST NEWS

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Hong Kong
HK Phil Will Feature Stephen Hough in Concerts in Hong Kong and Guangzhou
Designinspire Opens in December, With Free Admission For The Public
HK Phil's Swire Symphony Under The Stars Drew Nearly 20,000 Music Lovers to Central Harbourfront

From swells of grandeur to moments of solitude, the Academy and Grammy Award-winning score by Tan Dun for Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon seamlessly blends Eastern and Western musical elements. Under the big screen at these film-in-concert performances, the HK Phil plays the music from this martial arts epic, conducted by Australian conductor Benjamin Northey. Prepare to be transported into a world of swordsmen duelling amidst bamboo forests and desolate deserts!

The concert runs approximately 2 hours 30 minutes with an intermission.

Parental guidance is suggested for this film.

Complete film screening (Putonghua with Chinese and English subtitles) with live orchestra performance.

Some seats may have restricted sightline to the main screen. Please refer to the seating plan shown when purchasing tickets.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos