Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Eric Gilliom - WHITE HAWAIIAN - ProArts Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Spangenthal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Lane - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Dance Production

FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephanie Conchig - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Aly Cardinalli - BENT - ProArts Playhouse

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Oshima - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jenny shiroma - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Musical

ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexandria Zinov - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Jeff Andrews - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Oshima - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kerri Yoneda - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

David Sheftell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elisha Cullins - BENT - ProArts Playhousehouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Hawaii Children's Theatre