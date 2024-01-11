Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Hawaii!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Eric Gilliom - WHITE HAWAIIAN - ProArts Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Spangenthal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Lane - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Dance Production
FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Stephanie Conchig - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Aly Cardinalli - BENT - ProArts Playhouse
Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Oshima - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny shiroma - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Musical
ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa
Best Performer In A Musical
Alexandria Zinov - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Jeff Andrews - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Oshima - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kerri Yoneda - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
David Sheftell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elisha Cullins - BENT - ProArts Playhousehouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Hawaii Children's Theatre
