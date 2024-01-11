Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Hawaii!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Eric GilliomWHITE HAWAIIAN - ProArts Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David SpangenthalBEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily LaneMAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Dance Production
FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Stephanie Conchig - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Aly Cardinalli - BENT - ProArts Playhouse

Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Oshima - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny shiroma - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Musical
ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa

Best Performer In A Musical
Alexandria Zinov - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Jeff Andrews - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Oshima - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kerri Yoneda - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
David Sheftell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elisha Cullins - BENT - ProArts Playhousehouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Hawaii Children's Theatre



