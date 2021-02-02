UH Mānoa Nominees Prepare For Irene Ryan Scholarship Competition

Next week, twelve University of Hawai'i at Mānoa students will be among several hundred undergraduate and graduate students sharing their talents in a regional collegiate acting competition that could forward any one of them to Nationals.

The twelve students from UHM are: Kuahea Kukahiko, Kahiau Machado, Ruth Santos, Rosalie Paglia, Victoria Kashiwai, Ocean Rea, Christopher Apina, Taylor Bogan, Kaonohiokalaealohiloohinei Muller, Isaiah Avilla, Christine Chang, Catherine Restivo.

They were nominated based on their performances in the following 2020 productions presented by UHM Kennedy Theatre and Kennedy Theatre Online: The Last King of Bali, Sueño, I'm Leaving You My Feet, I'm Lot Lane, and When We Were Young. A special-guest acting coach, Marilyn McIntyre, has been helping these students prepare to compete with nominees from Arizona, Central and Southern California, Hawai'i, Southern Nevada, Utah and Guam.

Thanks to support from the Terrence Knapp Trust Visiting Artists Fund, the nominees received individual coaching sessions from Marilyn McIntyre for their on-camera self-tape submissions to the competition.

The Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships provide recognition, honor, and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education.Sin ce 1972, the Irene Ryan Foundation of Encino, California, has awarded scholarships to the outstanding student performers at each regional festival. These scholarships are made possible by the generosity of the late Irene Ryan, who is best remembered for her portrayal of the lovable and feisty "Granny Clampett" in The Beverly Hillbillies. All student actors in both Participating and Associate productions are eligible for consideration for the $500 regional scholarships. The Irene Ryan Foundation awards eight regional awards and two national scholarships annually. There are two scholarships of $3,500 each for the winners at the national festival in Washington, D.C.

McIntyre is an on-camera acting coach who currently teaches at the Howard Fine Acting Studio Los Angeles and Howard's studio in Australia. Specializing in personal/emotional work, she teaches Open Access Scene Study, self-tape, audition prep, and on-camera acting classes. Similarly, McIntyre also teaches top on-camera acting classes in Los Angeles, at the SAG-AFTRA Conservatory, USC, AFI, UT Austin's L.A. program, and "Elon in L.A."

Acting professionally on-stage and on-camera for over 35 years, McIntyre played lead roles on and off-Broadway. In Los Angeles, she garnered many accolades including two L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards, an Ovation Award, and an L.A. Weekly Award, among others.

McIntyre holds a BFA from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and an MFA from Penn State University. She also trained with HB studios, Michael Shurtleff, Anne Bogart, and the NATAS Actors Workshop and had the privilege of studying with Master Acting Teacher, Uta Hagen, and is featured in presenting Hagen's Tenth Object Exercise: Historical Imagination. (Uta Hagen Workshop - available on YouTube)