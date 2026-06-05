Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal June 2026 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press offer a free contest with a $100 prize for Honolulu writers.
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the June prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
June 2026 prompt
A Rip Van Winkle prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene about a person who wakes up in the future to find that something we know is bad for you at present is found to be good for you in the future. Smoking, hydrogenated fats, micro-plastics, climate change, Donald Trump, whatever is currently detrimental to us. Have fun.
Deadline to Enter: June 30th, 2026 at https://www.kumukahua.org.
Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the
University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental
works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater
professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.
|
A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Hawaii Theatre (10/04-10/04)
|
The Lake Effect
TAG - The Actors' Group @ The Brad Powell Theatre (6/26-7/12)
|
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Neal S. Blaisdell Center [Concert Hall] (11/25-12/06)
|
The Book of Mormon
Neal S Blaisdell Concert Hall (11/25-12/06)
|
Seussical
Aloha Theatre (7/17-8/02)
|
35th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival Maui Style
Maui Arts & Cultural Center (6/28-6/28)
|
Top Gun: Maverick in Concert
Blaisdell Concert Hall (7/02-7/02)
|
Footloose the Musical
Maui OnStage (8/15-8/23)
|
The Music of John Williams
Blaisdell Concert Hall (7/11-7/11)
|
William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)
Maui OnStage (7/10-7/26)