Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Name May Go Try PlayWrite Winner

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The May Go Try PlayWrite winner is Alston Alika Albarado for his piece Deafening the Megaphone. Alston Alika Albarado is a theatre artist and playwright holding an M.F.A. in Theatre for Young Audiences from UH Mānoa and a B.A. in Performing Arts from UH Hilo. He built a strong foundation in stagecraft as an actor, featuring in local productions at Diamond Head Theatre (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mamma Mia, My Fair Lady). and Kumu Kahua Theatre (Lovey Lee, Aloha Attire). Drawing directly from his genealogical research, Alston has recently shifted his creative focus from acting to playwriting, dramatizing his life experiences with stage dynamics to inform his scripts.

The May 2026 prompt was: An incitement prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene of the moment a bully loses their effect/power over their victim. Kids, adults, chimpanzees, protozoa, roses, any group where bullying can occur. Also, the effect/power the bully has over their victim can be physical, mental, spiritual, social, monetary, whatever you can imagine.

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press are now accepting entries for the June contest HERE

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

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