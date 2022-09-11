Honolulu Theatre for Youth to Present LE MASQUERADE 2022: E HOʻI HOU Fundraiser on Monday

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present its annual gala Le Masquerade 2022: E Hoʻi Hou, a fundraiser to support the company. The event will be held in-person on September 18th at 4:00pm at The Pacific Club. This year's event includes an online auction which opens to the public on Monday, September 12th at 12noon. For details or to donate, go to www.htyweb.org.

Le Masquerade 2022: E Hoʻi Hou celebrates the nationally recognized work of Honolulu Theatre for Youth and will showcase the important roles that HTY plays in the community - telling the stories of Hawaii's diverse cultures and incorporating the arts into every student's educational experience.

In addition to live theatre, HTY continues to produce digital content for families to use at home and for teachers to use in either for distance learning or in the classroom. During the pandemic, the company created more than a hundred educational videos for teachers and families, five digital productions, and partnered with Hawaii News Now and NMG to produce HTY's television show, THE HI WAY. To date, THE HI WAY has well over 6 million views, received eight EMMY® nominations, and won three EMMY® Awards. HTYʻs digital content is being accessed by communities statewide and on the national level.

HTYʻs Education department provides Artist-in-the-Schools residencies, weekend youth classes, a summer drama program, and professional development classes for teachers This Fall, the company opens its season with a pre-school production, Step by Step, centered around health equity. It is visiting schools statewide. At HTYʻs home venue, Tenney Theater, school and family audiences can enjoy the world premiere of The Paʻakai We Bring. The show introduces indigenous Hawaiian practices about paʻakai (salt) and healing.

Rebecca Dunning, HTYʻs managing director, shares: "HTY is grateful for the community support from corporations, individuals, and foundations that allows us to provide this important work to young people and their families."

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi.