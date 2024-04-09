THE GREAT RACE - THE STORY OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC Opens at Honolulu Theatre For Youth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of a new play titled, The Great Race- The Story of the Chinese Zodiac, written by Reiko Ho. The show closes HTYʻs 2024-25 season and is a recipient of a 2024 grant from The National Endowment for the Arts.

The play weaves a familyʻs celebration of Chinese New Year with a re-telling of one of the most beloved tales in Chinese folklore-- the origin story of the Chinese Zodiac. Join our characters, Po Po and Kung Kung, as they prepare for the new year by making dumplings and sharing the story of The Great Race with their grandkids, Freddie and Ivy. Which animals win the race? Who gets left behind? Learn how each animal earns its place on the zodiac.

“Celebrating Chinese New Year, watching lion dances, eating traditional foods and listening to stories are all memorable parts of my childhood in Hawaiʻi. I hope this play is not only how I pass on this story to a new generation, but part of the healing we are still doing after the terrible Asian-hate during the pandemic. Growing up in Hawai’i has taught me that healing starts with aloha and delight in one another’s cultures. Stories connect us all. This story celebrates being Chinese, and I tell it with joy and aloha,” shared Reiko Ho, playwright/director.

HTYʻs production features traditional Chinese movement, music, and martial arts and is performed by HTY resident ensemble members Serina Dunham, Mattea Mazzella, Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. and newcomer, Eun Ho Lee. The production is written and directed by Reiko Ho. The set is designed by Chesley Cannon; costumes designed by Iris Kim; props designed by Eric West and Iris Kim; sound designed by Mattea Mazzella; and lighting designed by Sarah Danvers who will also stage manage the show. Hawaiʻi Lion Dance Association and the Ninja Monkeys served as community consultants for Lion Dance and Kungfu. In addition to The National Endowment for the Arts, the project is sponsored by The Clarence T C Ching Foundation, The Freeman Foundation, The Gee Hing Chinese Charitable Trust, and Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation.

The Great Race will open to audiences on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00am at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on Saturday, May 4th @ 4:00pm and Sunday, May 12th @ 2:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.

